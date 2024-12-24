St. Albans Barracks / False Information to a Police Officer x2, DLS, Arrest on Warrant x5

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 24A2009126

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Martin

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 12/23/24 at 2227 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 105 Sheldon, VT

ACCUSED: Corey Derry

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheldon, VT

VIOLATION: Criminal DLS & False Information to a Police Officer

ACCUSED: Emma-Jayne Farina

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Strafford, VT

VIOLATION: False Information to a Police Officer & Arrest on Warrant x5

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On December 23rd, 2024, at approximately 2227 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police observed a traffic violation and conducted a motor vehicle stop on VT Route 105 near Lumbra Road in the town of Sheldon. While speaking with the operator and the passenger, they had initially both provided false names when identifying themselves. After a through investigation, the operator of the vehicle was identified as Corey Derry (37) of Sheldon, VT and the passenger of the vehicle was identified as Emma-Jayne Farina (30) of Strafford, VT.

Derry was found to be operating the vehicle while his VT Operator’s License was under criminal suspension.

Farina was found to have five active warrants for her arrest. The active warrants contained the charges of:

13 VSA 3705(d) Felony UNLAWFUL TRESPASS – RESIDENCE/OCCUPIED

13 VSA 7559(e) Misdemeanor VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASE

23 VSA 674(b) Misdemeanor VEHICLE OPERATION – LICENSE SUSPENDED #1 FOR DUI x3

13 VSA 1754(a) Misdemeanor FALSE INFO – LE OFFICER/IMPLICATE ANOTHER

23 VSA 1133(b)(1) Misdemeanor ELUDING LEO

23 VSA 1091(a) Misdemeanor VEHICLE OPERATION – CARELESS OR NEGLIGENT

18 VSA 1133(b)(1) Felony HEROIN - POSSESSION 1 GM OR MORE

13 VSA 3017(a) Misdemeanor RESISTING ARREST #1

23 VSA 1201(a)(2) Felony DUI #3 OR SUBSEQUENT – INFLUENCE

13 VSA 1025 Misdemeanor RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT x2

13 VSA 3701(c) Misdemeanor UNLAWFUL MISCHIEF $250 OR LESS x2

Per order of the courts, Farina was lodged at Chittenden County Correctional Center on a total of $1,750 bail from the various warrants. Farina and Derry were additionally issued citations to appear in Franklin County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 02/03/2025 at 0830 hours, Farina for the charge of False Information to a Police Officer and Derry for the charges of False Information to a Police Officer and Criminal DLS.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/03/24 @ 0830 hours

COURT: Franklin

LODGED - LOCATION: Chittenden County Correctional Center (FARINA ONLY)

BAIL: $1,750 (FARINA ONLY)

MUG SHOT: N/A

Trooper Adam Martin (221)

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

(802)524-5993

Adam.martin@vermont.gov