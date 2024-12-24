MPD Seeking Suspects in Georgia Avenue Robbery
The Metropolitan Police Department is searching for suspects in an armed robbery which took place on Georgia Avenue, Northwest.
On Sunday, December 22nd, 2024, at approximately 8:15 p.m., officers responded to the 7300 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest, for reports of a robbery. Officers discovered that unknown subjects brandished firearms and demanded property from the victim prior to making their escape.
The suspects were captured by surveillance camera footage and can be seen in this video:
Anyone who can identify these suspects and/or this vehicle, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to
CCN: 24198036
###
