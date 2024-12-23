Submit Release
MPD Makes Arrest in Fatal Southeast Shooting

 

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect involved in a fatal shooting that occurred in Southeast.

 

On Tuesday, May 7, 2024, at 2:01 p.m., officers responded to the 3400 block of 25th Street, Southeast, for the report of a shooting. Officers located a man inside a residence suffering from apparent gunshot injuries. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene, and after finding no signs of life, the victim was pronounced dead.

 

The decedent has been identified as 42-year-old Tremaine Nicholson, of no fixed address.

 

On Monday, December 23, 2024, pursuant to a DC Superior court arrest warrant, members of the Capitol Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 35-year-old Robert Carpenter of Southeast, DC, for Second Degree Murder While Armed.

 

CCN: 24068544

 

###

