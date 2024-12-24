MPD Investigating Q Street Homicide
The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting in Southeast.
On Sunday, December 22nd, 2024, at approximately 7:27 p.m., Sixth District officers responded to the 2200 block of Q Street, Southeast, for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male, unconscious and not breathing, suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and after finding no signs consistent with life pronounced the victim dead
The victim has been identified as 19-year-old Carmelo Green, of District Heights, MD.
Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to
CCN: 24198027
###
