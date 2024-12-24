MPD Investigating Q Street Homicide

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting in Southeast.

On Sunday, December 22nd, 2024, at approximately 7:27 p.m., Sixth District officers responded to the 2200 block of Q Street, Southeast, for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male, unconscious and not breathing, suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and after finding no signs consistent with life pronounced the victim dead

The victim has been identified as 19-year-old Carmelo Green, of District Heights, MD.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

