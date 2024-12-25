Audfly Directional Sound Technology: Enhancing Visitor Experience at Exhibitions

At the recent InterBEE exhibition, visitors are experiencing Audfly's directional speakers.

SUZHOU, JIANGSU, CHINA, December 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the consumer electronics industry gears up for the highly anticipated CES 2025, innovative technologies continue to play a key role in shaping the future of exhibition experiences. Among these, directional sound technology is emerging as a critical tool for enhancing visitor engagement and ensuring clear communication in complex, noisy environments. We spoke with Engineer Gu from Audfly Technology to explore how directional sound is poised to transform the exhibiti experience.The Advantages of Directional Sound Technology at ExhibitionsAt large-scale events like CES, where multiple exhibitors and high levels of ambient noise are the norm, the ability to focus sound precisely on targeted areas is invaluable. Directional sound technology allows audio to be directed to specific spots in the exhibition hall, ensuring clear communication without disturbing nearby attendees. Engineer Gu explained, “In exhibition settings, directional sound is crucial for improving the efficiency of information transfer. It allows exhibitors to deliver product demos, announcements, and presentations to targeted groups, ensuring a more focused, distraction-free experience.”Enhancing the Visitor ExperienceThe benefits of directional sound extend beyond simply cutting through noise; it significantly improves how attendees interact with the exhibits. Instead of competing with the surrounding cacophony of voices and music, exhibitors can use directional sound to offer immersive, personalized experiences. “At CES 2025, exhibitors using our directional sound technology can engage visitors in a unique way, whether it’s delivering product specifications in high clarity or guiding users through a demo without distractions,” said Gu. This focused delivery ensures that each visitor can fully experience the content without being overwhelmed by external noise.Boosting Engagement and Engagement MetricsIn addition to improving communication, directional sound can drive engagement at exhibitions by directing attendees to key areas or products. By creating targeted sound zones around featured products or special demonstrations, exhibitors can capture attendees’ attention and increase interaction with their displays. Gu added, “Our research with past exhibitors has shown that after implementing directional sound technology, there’s a noticeable uptick in visitor engagement with specific products and exhibits. This heightened interaction often translates into higher booth traffic and increased product interest.”Reducing Staff Workload and Enhancing EfficiencyAnother important benefit of directional sound technology is that it can automate certain functions, reducing the workload for exhibition staff. From announcing booth activities to guiding attendees through the space, directional sound can handle many routine tasks, allowing staff to focus on more personalized interactions. “In busy exhibition environments like CES, reducing the reliance on staff for routine announcements or directions allows for a more efficient operation and a better overall visitor experience,” Gu said.Real-World Examples: Directional Sound in Action Focused sound technology has already been used successfully in various high-profile exhibitions and events. Gu shared some real-world examples: “At a recent tech expo, Audfly's directional speakers were used to highlight new product features and guide visitors to demo areas. The feedback was overwhelmingly positive, with visitors commenting on how much easier it was to understand the product demonstrations, thanks to the clarity of the audio.” In other instances, directional sound has been used to provide live translations for international visitors, further enhancing the inclusivity of the experience.About Audfly TechnologyAudfly Technology is a leading innovator in directional sound technology, committed to revolutionizing audio experiences across multiple industries. With its cutting-edge directional sound solutions, Audfly is driving the future of audio communication and interaction, enhancing user experiences in environments ranging from exhibitions and retail spaces to entertainment and public installations.

