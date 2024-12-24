Submit Release
St Johnsbury Barracks / DUI Refusal

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A4009847

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Benjamin Goodwin                           

STATION: St. Johnsbury                 

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 12/24/24 approximately 0121 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 302 and Cassidy Hill Road, Ryegate, VT

VIOLATION: DUI-Refusal

 

ACCUSED: Sarah Hutton                                               

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Groton, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 12/24/24 at approximately 0121 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury barracks were patrolling the area of US Route 302 and Cassidy Hill Road in Ryegate when a vehicle was observed that had slid off the roadway.  Further investigation determined Hutton was under the influence of intoxicants at the time of operation. Hutton was taken into custody and processed at the St Johnsbury Barracks. She was later released with a citation to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/13/25          

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

