St Johnsbury Barracks / DUI Refusal
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A4009847
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Benjamin Goodwin
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 12/24/24 approximately 0121 hours.
INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 302 and Cassidy Hill Road, Ryegate, VT
VIOLATION: DUI-Refusal
ACCUSED: Sarah Hutton
AGE: 43
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Groton, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 12/24/24 at approximately 0121 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury barracks were patrolling the area of US Route 302 and Cassidy Hill Road in Ryegate when a vehicle was observed that had slid off the roadway. Further investigation determined Hutton was under the influence of intoxicants at the time of operation. Hutton was taken into custody and processed at the St Johnsbury Barracks. She was later released with a citation to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 01/13/25
COURT: Caledonia
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
