St Johnsbury Barracks / DUI Refusal

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A4009847

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Benjamin Goodwin

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 12/24/24 approximately 0121 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 302 and Cassidy Hill Road, Ryegate, VT

VIOLATION: DUI-Refusal

ACCUSED: Sarah Hutton

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Groton, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 12/24/24 at approximately 0121 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury barracks were patrolling the area of US Route 302 and Cassidy Hill Road in Ryegate when a vehicle was observed that had slid off the roadway. Further investigation determined Hutton was under the influence of intoxicants at the time of operation. Hutton was taken into custody and processed at the St Johnsbury Barracks. She was later released with a citation to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/13/25

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

