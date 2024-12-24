Lane Closure on County Route 5/1 (Walnut Grove Road), in Wheeling, to Begin Thursday, December 26, 2024

Page Content A portion of County Route 5/1 (Walnut Grove Road), in Wheeling, will be restricted to one lane, between milepost 0.34 to milepost 0.41, from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., on Thursday, December 26, 2024, and Friday, December 27, 2024, for tree trimming. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers. Motorists are advised to slow down and expect delay.



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.