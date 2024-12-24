Lane Restriction on County Route 40/2 (Eight Mile Road), in Reader, Beginning Thursday, December 26, 2024

A portion of County Route 40/2 (Eight Mile Road), in Reader, will be restricted to one lane, from milepost 1.5 to the intersection of WV 20, from 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., beginning Thursday, December 26, 2024, through Friday, January 3, 2025, for cable installation. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers. Motorists are advised to reduce speed and expect slight delays.



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

