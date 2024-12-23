MPD Makes Arrests in Northwest Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of two suspects involved in a robbery in Northwest.

On Wednesday, October 9, 2024, at approximately 6:42 p.m., three suspects approached the victim in the 1300 block of 19th Street, Northwest. The suspects assaulted the victim, took the victim’s property, and fled the scene.

During the course of the investigation, detectives released suspect images and video to the public of the incident. The community called in numerous tips, leading to the identification of the suspects. Pursuant to a DC Superior Court Custody Order, two 15-year-old males of Northwest, DC, were arrested and charged with Robbery Force & Violence. A third male suspect remains outstanding.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24156745

