370-Year-Old Sake Brewery Launches Private Tours in Kiso Village, Nagano, Japan

KISOGUN, NAGANO, JAPAN, December 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yukawa Brewery Co., Ltd., located in Kiso Village, Nagano Prefecture, announced the launch of a private tour guided by the brewery owner, who continues a tradition spanning 370 years.

This tour provides participants with an opportunity to experience the history and culture of Kiso Village through Yukawa Brewery, which has received recognition at the International Wine Challenge. Guests will have access to brewery areas that are not typically open to the public, observe daily sake-making operations up close, and share meals with the brewery owner while learning about the craft of sake brewing.

The tour includes hiking the Torii Pass in Yabuhara, providing insights into the nature and history of Mount Ontake worship. It also includes cultural activities such as crafting traditional Oroku combs under the guidance of craftsmen and participating in a workshop on "Hyakusogan" herbal medicine, which has origins in mountain ascetic practices. These activities allow participants to interact with local people and gain insights into Kiso's history and culture.

English-speaking private guides and transportation are available for the tour.

Tour details are available at the following link.

https://www.yukawabrewery.com/tourism

Experience #1: Behind-the-Scenes Access to Daily Brewery Operations, Typically Closed to the Public

Participants can observe the daily operations of a 370-year-old brewery, including the first step of sake production: the rice steaming process. They can also sample steamed sake rice and explore the aroma and texture of rice prepared specifically for sake brewing, which is different from regular table rice.

Experience #2: Dinner Hosted by the Brewery Owner

On the first evening, participants will attend a dinner hosted by the brewery owner. The meal includes stories about sake brewing and the history of Kiso Valley, with insights shared by the owner about their experiences.

Experience #3: Sake Tasting

Participants will take part in a sake tasting featuring a selection of Yukawa Brewery's labels. The tasting provides an opportunity to explore the flavors and craftsmanship of the brewery's production.

Experience #4: Understanding the Nature and Traditions Behind the Brewery’s Sake

Participants will hike the Torii Pass, recognized as a Japan Heritage, and visit the water source that sustains Yukawa Brewery's sake production. The native plants along the pass are connected to Yabuhara's traditional industries, with Minebari wood used for crafting Oroku combs and wild herbs serving as ingredients in Hyakusogan medicine.

After the trek, participants will take part in an Oroku comb-making workshop led by craftsmen and attend a Hyakusogan workshop at Hino Pharmaceutical, learning about its connections to mountain ascetic practices. These activities provide opportunities to engage with locals and learn about Kiso's history and culture.

Tour Overview

3 Days, 2 Nights

Dates:

January 21 (Tue)–January 23 (Thu)

February 4 (Tue)–February 6 (Thu)

Price: Starting from JPY 350,000

2 Days, 1 Night

Dates:

January 11 (Sat)–12 (Sun)

January 18 (Sat)–19 (Sun)

January 27 (Mon)–28 (Tue)

February 1 (Sat)–2 (Sun)

February 8 (Sat)–9 (Sun)

Price: Starting from JPY 220,000

About This Tour

This tour was selected as part of the Japan Tourism Agency's "Project for Promoting Inbound Consumption Expansion and Quality Improvement through Special Experiences." Among approximately 350 projects nationwide, it was certified as a "Regional Premium Experience Content" for its integration of various regional resources.

Additional details are available at the following link.

https://www.mlit.go.jp/kankocho/news03_00003.html

Operating Organization

Nagano Prefecture Tourism Organization

Address: Hotel Shinanoji 3rd floor, 131-4 Nakagosho Okada-cho, Nagano City, Nagano Prefecture, 380-0936

TEL: 026-219-5274

Nagano Prefecture Governor Registration No. 2-00436

https://www.nagano-tabi.net/

Bookings can be made at the following link.

https://www.goorby.jp/jitabi/detail/887?lang=en

Contact Information

Yukawa Brewery Co., Ltd.

1003-1 Yabuhara, Kisomura, Kisogun, Nagano, Japan

Representative Director: Naoko Yugawa

Established: 1650

Company Incorporated: 1990

https://yukawabrewery.com

