Midnight shop trading hours for Christmas kick off today

Release date: 19/12/24

Three weekdays of midnight trading in the lead up to Christmas start from today.

Shops across Adelaide are able to open until midnight today Thursday 19 December, Friday 20 December and Monday 23 December.

The dates were chosen after consultation between businesses and unions.

Up to 900,000 shoppers are expected to spend approximately $35 million in Rundle Mall over the next five days.

This is in addition to the midnight trading that was available on Black Friday on 29 November.

Legislation allowing shops to open until midnight on Black Friday and on up to three weekdays in December came into effect on 1 November 2022 following a Labor election promise.

The Shop Trading Hours (Extension of Hours) Amendment Act 2022 also enabled shops across Adelaide to open at 9am on Sundays and to permanently allow Boxing Day trading in the city and suburbs, with the exception of larger supermarkets.

Previously, shops across Adelaide opened on Sundays from 11am to 5pm and only shops in the Adelaide CBD could open on Boxing Day, trading from 11am to 5pm.

The rest of regional SA is deregulated and shops can trade whenever they choose.

Quotes

Attributable to Kyam Maher

As we head into another busy Christmas period, South Australians can take advantage of the extra opening hours to grab those last minute Christmas gifts.

The ability to shop late into the evenings on these three nights provides greater certainty for retailers and increases flexibility for shoppers as they fill their stockings for Christmas.

The Malinauskas Government’s changes to shop trading legislation in 2022 has offered certainty to shoppers and businesses alike across the Christmas period, Black Friday and Sundays.

The reforms have also protected the right to time off for workers, while also allowing greater flexibility for shoppers during the busy Christmas period.

Attributable to Andrew White, Adelaide Economic Development Agency’s Executive Manager, Rundle Mall

Additional shopping hours is our gift to all the last-minute shoppers who need some extra time to tick off their Christmas lists.

We all want more hours in the day and that’s exactly what South Australians will find in Rundle Mall, the state’s only major shopping precinct opening for three days of midnight shopping in the lead up to Christmas.

From pop-up bars and face painting, to choirs and live music performances, there’s something festive happening every day in the Mall.