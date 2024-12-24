South Australian highways ready for the holiday haul

Release date: 22/12/24

Upgrades on four key highways in South Australia will be completed just in time for Christmas, helping keep holiday-makers safe on the road.

A number of crucial safety measures have been installed along the Lincoln Highway, Barrier Highway, RM Williams Way and Thiele Highway as part of an $168 million investment under the national Road Safety Program.

The Lincoln Highway has received shoulder widening and sealing, audio tactile line-marking installation in the centre of the road, new line marking, safety barrier installation and culvert extensions at various locations between Whyalla and Tumby Bay.

Shoulder widening and sealing, pavement rehabilitation and safety barrier installation have also been completed on the Barrier Highway between Burra and Riverton, along RM Williams Way between Jamestown and Spalding, and on Thiele Highway between Kapunda and Eudunda.

Meanwhile, works on Upper Yorke Road are progressing, with both sections from Port Broughton to Bute and Kulpara to Arthurton expected to be completed by mid-2025.

The $168 million commitment for South Australia under the national Road Safety Program is jointly funded by the Australian and South Australian governments, with each contributing $84 million.

The program of works is supporting approximately 305 full-time local jobs over the construction period.

This program also forms part of the South Australian Road Safety Action Plan 2024-26.

Quotes

Attributable to Federal Minister for Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Local Government Catherine King:

“It is excellent to see important upgrades installed on four key highways in South Australia coming into this busy holiday period.

“These upgrades will improve safety, support regional economic growth and reduce the risk of crashes causing death or serious injuries.

“The Road Safety Program which funds works identified by state governments is part of our commitment to ensure that everyone gets home safely at any time of the year.”

Attributable to SA Minister for Infrastructure and Transport Tom Koutsantonis:

“It’s fantastic to see our regional roads getting the upgrades they need to help keep South Australians safe.

“Our highways and roads have a lot more traffic on them during the Christmas holiday period which increases the risk of crashes. These upgrades will improve the overall safety and help make sure everyone gets to their destination safely.

“These upgrades will improve road infrastructure, but it is vital that all road users always Think! Road Safety. Whether you’re visiting family or friends or if you’re an essential worker driving on these highways, I urge everyone to stick to the speed limits, drive to the conditions, be patient and take regular breaks so everyone arrives safely at their destination.”

Attributable to Senator for South Australia Karen Grogan:

“Regional South Australians know how important safe, high quality road infrastructure is.

“As families, tourists and transport workers hit the road this Christmas period, they can rest assured that the Albanese and Malinauskas Labor Governments are committed to investing in safer roads for South Australia.

“Labor will never take regional communities for granted.”