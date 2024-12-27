MY ARCADE® to Combine Bandai Namco® and CAPCOM Games in GAMESTATION RETRO at CES 2025

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- My Arcade® , the industry leader in retro video gaming, is thrilled to announce its latest venture: Gamestation Retro, an officially-licensed collection that brings together iconic games from legendary publishers, Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc. and CAPCOM.The Gamestation Retro collection will deliver a unique retro gaming experience, seamlessly combining over 100 video games from these iconic brands into a single system. It will include famous titles such as PAC-MAN, GALAGA, POLE POSITION, DIG DUG in addition to Street Fighter II™, Mega Man™, Final Fight™, 1942™ and many more.CES 2025 attendees will get an exclusive first look at the My Arcade booth.CES 2025January 7-10, 2025Las Vegas Convention CenterMy Arcade Booth #15146, Central HallAbout My ArcadeMy Arcadeis an exciting line of miniature retro arcade devices, Plug ‘N Play consoles and portable gaming handhelds, which include officially licensed iconic titles from Atari, Bandai Namco, Capcom, Tetris, Data East, Konami, Taito, and Jaleco. My Arcadebrings classics like PAC-MAN, GALAGA, Space Invaders, Street FighterII, Mega Man, and many others to the palm of your hand. For more information please visit: www.myarcade.com and follow us on social media @MyArcadeRetroAbout Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc.Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc., part of the Bandai Namco Group, is a leading global publisher and developer of interactive entertainment for major video game consoles, PC, online, and mobile platforms. The company is known for creating many of the industry’s beloved classic franchises such as PAC-MAN, GALAGA, TEKKEN, SOULCALIBUR, and ACE COMBAT, and publishing the critically acclaimed DARK SOULS™ series and the blockbuster title ELDEN RING™. Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. is also the premier publisher in the Western hemisphere for anime-based video games including GUNDAM™, NARUTO SHIPPUDEN™, DRAGON BALL™, and ONE PIECE. Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. More information about the company and its products can be found at http://www.bandainamcoent.com About CAPCOMCapcom is a leading worldwide developer, publisher and distributor of interactive entertainment for game consoles, PCs, handheld and wireless devices. Founded in 1983, the company has created hundreds of games, including groundbreaking franchises Resident Evil™, Monster Hunter™, Street Fighter™, Mega Man™, Devil May Cry™ and Ace Attorney™. Capcom maintains operations in the U.S., U.K., Germany, France, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore and Tokyo, with corporate headquarters located in Osaka, Japan. More information about Capcom and its products can be found at www.capcom.com or news.capcomusa.com.Capcom, and the Capcom logo are registered trademarks of Capcom Co., Ltd. in the U.S. or other countries. Ace Attorney, Devil May Cry, Mega Man, Monster Hunter, Resident Evil and Street Fighter are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Capcom Co., Ltd. and/or its subsidiaries, in the U.S. and/or other countries. All other trademarks and trade names are the property of their respective owners.MY ARCADEand the MY ARCADElogo are registered trademarks of dreamGEAR, LLC.©Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.©Capcom

