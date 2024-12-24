Westminster Barracks / Unlawful Mischief and VCOR
VSP News Release – Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B1008556
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Zachary Trocki
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 12/23/2024, during the overnight hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Fort Bridgman Road, Vernon, VT
VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief and Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Tanner Corbeil
AGE: 24
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Vernon, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers from the Westminster Barracks responded to a residence on Fort Bridgman Road in Vernon for a report of vandalism and violations of conditions of release. Upon arrival, Troopers determined that Tanner Corbeil had caused extensive damage to a residence and violated multiple conditions of release. Corbeil was arrested and transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing. He was subsequently issued new conditions of release and held on $10,000 bail. Corbeil was then transported to Southern State Correctional Facility. A citation was issued for Corbeil to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division, on 12/24/2024, at 12:30 PM to answer to the above charges.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/24/2024, at 12:30 PM
COURT: Windham County Superior Court – Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: $10,000
MUG SHOT: Y
Please note: Court dates and times are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.
