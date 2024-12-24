Westminster Barracks / Unlawful Mischief and VCOR

VSP News Release – Incident

CASE#: 24B1008556

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Zachary Trocki

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 12/23/2024, during the overnight hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Fort Bridgman Road, Vernon, VT

VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief and Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Tanner Corbeil

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Vernon, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Westminster Barracks responded to a residence on Fort Bridgman Road in Vernon for a report of vandalism and violations of conditions of release. Upon arrival, Troopers determined that Tanner Corbeil had caused extensive damage to a residence and violated multiple conditions of release. Corbeil was arrested and transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing. He was subsequently issued new conditions of release and held on $10,000 bail. Corbeil was then transported to Southern State Correctional Facility. A citation was issued for Corbeil to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division, on 12/24/2024, at 12:30 PM to answer to the above charges.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/24/2024, at 12:30 PM

COURT: Windham County Superior Court – Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: $10,000

MUG SHOT: Y

Please note: Court dates and times are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.