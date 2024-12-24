Supreme Court finds a cotenancy (no hyphen) lease provision enforceable

The court’s unanimous opinion by Justice Kelli Evans explained that cotenancy provisions “typically allow retailers to pay reduced rent or terminate the lease when the number of anchor tenants (large retailers that are attractive to a broad range of shoppers) or the overall occupancy level of retailers in a shopping center falls below a specific threshold.”

