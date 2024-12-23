Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,054 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,478 in the last 365 days.

Condolence Letter from Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong on Cyclone Chido in the French Department of Mayotte

Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong has written to President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron to convey his condolences on the loss of lives and destruction caused by Cyclone Chido in the French Department of Mayotte. The text of his letter is appended.

 

 

.     .     .     .     .

 

 

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

23 DECEMBER 2024

 

 

Letter from Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong to President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron

 

 

21 December 2024

 

 

His Excellency Emmanuel Macron

President

French Republic

 

 

Dear President Macron,

 

 

          I was deeply saddened to hear about the tragic loss of lives and devastation caused by Cyclone Chido across the French department of Mayotte.

 

          On behalf of the Government of the Republic of Singapore, I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, and my sincere sympathies to all those whose lives have been affected. Our thoughts are with the people of Mayotte during this difficult time.

             

 

 

Yours sincerely,

 

 

 

 

Lawrence Wong

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Condolence Letter from Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong on Cyclone Chido in the French Department of Mayotte

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more