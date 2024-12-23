Condolence Letter from Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong on Cyclone Chido in the French Department of Mayotte

Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong has written to President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron to convey his condolences on the loss of lives and destruction caused by Cyclone Chido in the French Department of Mayotte. The text of his letter is appended.

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

23 DECEMBER 2024

Letter from Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong to President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron

21 December 2024

His Excellency Emmanuel Macron

President

French Republic

Dear President Macron,

I was deeply saddened to hear about the tragic loss of lives and devastation caused by Cyclone Chido across the French department of Mayotte.

On behalf of the Government of the Republic of Singapore, I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, and my sincere sympathies to all those whose lives have been affected. Our thoughts are with the people of Mayotte during this difficult time.

Yours sincerely,

Lawrence Wong