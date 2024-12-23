A season for support: Having important conversations during the holidays

The holiday season is a time for connection, reflection, and caring for our loved ones. As families and friends gather, it’s an opportunity to check in with one another and have meaningful conversations about topics that matter. At the Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS), we encourage you to use this time to discuss needs, as well as resources, that could make a difference in the lives of the people you care about.

Starting the conversation

Recognize that not everyone celebrates the same holidays or even holidays in general. Respect that individuals experience the season in different ways. Practice gratitude: When people are anxious or sad, it isn't always easy to identify what is going well. You can model gratitude by sharing what you appreciate about them – the traits and behaviors you see in them that have a positive impact on you.



Share resources: Offer information about services that can help and assist in connecting them to support if needed. Visiting the ODHS website or contacting your local ODHS office are good places to start. Remember to ask others if they are interested before sharing resources.



Offer information about services that can help and assist in connecting them to support if needed. Visiting the ODHS website or contacting your local ODHS office are good places to start. Remember to ask others if they are interested before sharing resources. Follow up: Continue checking in to show ongoing support and care.

Topics to consider talking about

Checking in on safety

Spending time with family and friends during the holidays can help you notice things you might not have seen before. If you think someone you care about might be facing abuse, neglect, or another form of harm, trust your instincts and ask for help. ODHS has resources for children, adults with disabilities, and older adults who may need support:

Call the Oregon SafeLine at 1-855-503-SAFE (7233) to make a report 24/7.

Learn about reporting child abuse.

Learn about reporting adult abuse.

Remember – if you are a mandatory reporter, your responsibility to report suspected abuse and neglect does not end when you are not at work.

If you find out that a loved one is experiencing domestic violence, ODHS may be able to help:

Check out this ODHS blog post about ways to support survivors of domestic violence.

Learn about Temporary Assistance for Domestic Violence Survivors (TA-DVS). This cash program may be able to give families experiencing domestic violence up to $3,200 to help with things such as moving costs, new locks, and other safety needs.

Many local ODHS offices have staff who are experts in helping survivors of domestic violence. In addition, some offices partner with advocates who offer confidential support onsite, providing another safe way to discuss options and plan next steps.

Planning for long-term care

Conversations about aging and care needs can be difficult. However, talking about preferences and planning now can ease stress in the future. Whether it’s exploring in-home support, assisted living, or other long-term care options, resources are available to help guide you:

Learn about long-term care options available in Oregon.

Visit the Aging and Disability Resource Connection (ADRC) of Oregon website at adrcoforegon.org or call 855-673-2372 to talk about your needs, get help finding local options, or download planning tools.

Check out the new ODHS Aging and People with Disabilities (APD) Licensing Updates webpage. It features long-term care facility licensing actions and other key information that can help you make decisions about providers with confidence.

Discussing benefits and assistance programs

Many people don’t know about programs that can help with basic needs. The holidays are a good time to check in with loved ones about these resources that can help set their families up for success in the new year:

Medical coverage: The Oregon Health Plan (OHP) is Oregon’s free health insurance program. It covers medical, dental, mental health care and prescriptions at no cost.

Food programs: Programs like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and WIC can help people buy healthy foods and eat nutritious meals.

Cash support: Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) provides cash that families can use to pay for things they need while they work toward supporting themselves. The amount of money a family gets depends on income and family size.

Child care assistance: The Employment Related Day Care (ERDC) program helps families who are working, in school, or receiving TANF find and pay for child care, including registration fees.

Visit benefits.oregon.gov to learn more and explore options.

Prioritizing mental health

The holidays can bring up a range of emotions. If a loved one is experiencing stress, loneliness, sadness, or any other mental health challenges, having a compassionate conversation can open the door to connection and healing:

Learn how to talk about mental health.

Find out about crisis hotlines and suicide prevention resources.

To help combat loneliness and social isolation, ODHS and the ADRC of Oregon are partnering with Access Technologies to provide free laptops, tablets and robotic pets to people who are 55 or older or are 18 and older living with a disability. Call 855-673-2372 and tell us you’re calling about “help to connect.” We’ll also provide free training and support for how to use the device.

Call 2-1-1 or visit 211info.org to find mental and behavioral health options near you.

By having these meaningful conversations this holiday season, you can help your loved ones access the support they need to be safe and healthy all year-round.