State Library Board Meeting, 4/23/25

Salem, OR – The State Library Board will meet from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, in Eugene, Oregon and online. This is a public meeting; those who would like to attend should contact Susan Westin at susan.westin@slo.oregon.gov. See the agenda below.





Questions or concerns can be addressed to Wendy Cornelisen, State Librarian at 503-378-4367 or wendy.cornelisen@slo.oregon.gov. Sign language interpretation will be provided for the public if requested 48 hours before the meeting; notice 72 hours before the meeting is preferred. Handouts of meeting materials may also be requested in an alternate format 72 hours before the meeting. Requests may be made to Susan Westin at susan.westin@slo.oregon.gov.



STATE LIBRARY BOARD MEETING

April 23, 2025



Eugene, OR

Greg Williams, Chair

Agenda





9:00 a.m. Approval of the Minutes – January 17 Meeting Williams

9:05 Public Comment**

9:10 Reports of the Board Chair and Members Williams

9:45 Report of the State Librarian Cornelisen

10:00 Budget Report Cornelisen

10:15 IMLS Updates Cornelisen

10:30 Break

10:40 Quarterly Strategic Plan Report Cornelisen

10:45 Quarterly Stats Cornelisen

11:05 Advisory Council Appointments Bruton

11:10 Advisory Council Bylaws Nielsen, Robinson

11:15 Talking Books Library Donation Budget Robinson

11:30 Minimum Conditions Update Nielsen

11:45 Q&A Williams

11:55 Nominating Committee Report Williams

Noon Adjournment Williams





**Any person may address the State Library Board on any topic for up to 3 minutes. The State Library Board does not generally engage in dialog with those making comments but may refer any questions or issues raised to the State Librarian.





NOTE: The times of all agenda items are approximate and subject to change.

