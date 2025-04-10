State Library Board Meeting, 4/23/25
Salem, OR – The State Library Board will meet from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, in Eugene, Oregon and online. This is a public meeting; those who would like to attend should contact Susan Westin at susan.westin@slo.oregon.gov. See the agenda below.
Questions or concerns can be addressed to Wendy Cornelisen, State Librarian at 503-378-4367 or wendy.cornelisen@slo.oregon.gov. Sign language interpretation will be provided for the public if requested 48 hours before the meeting; notice 72 hours before the meeting is preferred. Handouts of meeting materials may also be requested in an alternate format 72 hours before the meeting. Requests may be made to Susan Westin at susan.westin@slo.oregon.gov.
STATE LIBRARY BOARD MEETING
April 23, 2025
Eugene, OR
Greg Williams, Chair
Agenda
9:00 a.m. Approval of the Minutes – January 17 Meeting Williams
9:05 Public Comment**
9:10 Reports of the Board Chair and Members Williams
9:45 Report of the State Librarian Cornelisen
10:00 Budget Report Cornelisen
10:15 IMLS Updates Cornelisen
10:30 Break
10:40 Quarterly Strategic Plan Report Cornelisen
10:45 Quarterly Stats Cornelisen
11:05 Advisory Council Appointments Bruton
11:10 Advisory Council Bylaws Nielsen, Robinson
11:15 Talking Books Library Donation Budget Robinson
11:30 Minimum Conditions Update Nielsen
11:45 Q&A Williams
11:55 Nominating Committee Report Williams
Noon Adjournment Williams
**Any person may address the State Library Board on any topic for up to 3 minutes. The State Library Board does not generally engage in dialog with those making comments but may refer any questions or issues raised to the State Librarian.
NOTE: The times of all agenda items are approximate and subject to change.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.