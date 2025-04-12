Governor Kotek Visits Harney County to Survey Historic Flooding, Commits to Fighting for Recovery Resources

Salem, OR – Yesterday, Governor Tina Kotek visited the City of Burns and the Burns Paiute Reservation in Harney County to meet with emergency response volunteers, local and Tribal leaders, and people impacted by severe, historic flooding in the area.

The Governor announced an initial emergency commitment of $40,000 to cover landfill fees for people clearing flood debris from their homes. She also committed to working with the legislature, Oregon’s Congressional delegation, and the Burns Paiute Tribe to secure federal and state recovery dollars for the communities impacted by severe flooding, not only for Harney County but for the other communities also recently impacted by flooding in Douglas, Coos, and Curry counties.

“I’m heartbroken to see the devastation in this community. While the flood waters are receding, the recovery is just beginning. And it’s a long game,” Governor Kotek said. “People on the ground here are inspiring. The volunteers I met with – whether with the Red Cross, faith groups, the tribe, or neighbors looking out for one another – have been working in tough conditions and need all the help they can get. I want this entire community to know I am resolved to fight for every federal and state recovery dollar I can.”

The Governor was joined by Representative Mark Owens (R-Crane), Oregon National Guard Adjutant General Gronewold, and Colonel Russel Gibson for the visit.

“It’s good to see ongoing recovery efforts,” said Gronewold, “That’s what teamwork is all about here, Oregonians supporting Oregonians.”

The group began the day at the Red Cross Shelter at the Burns Fairgrounds where they thanked Red Cross volunteers and met with people who were displaced by the flooding to hear their stories. The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) is providing porta-potties for the shelter, and volunteers have served 295 meals and distributed over 467 house cleaning kits to help families begin recovery at home.

"From fires to floods, it has been a tough year in this community. But they are resilient. It has been heartening to see people come together but devastating to see the impacts this community is still dealing with," Representative Mark Owens said. "We stand with them. My goal and my commitment are to work together and figure out how to get immediate needs met and to help this community recover."

"I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to all those who contributed to helping the people displaced by the floods and to help them recover," Senator Mike McLane (R-Powell Butte) said. "Now it's time for us to come together and help them. I am committed to working with my colleagues in the legislature, Congress, and the federal government to fight for the dollars they need."

“Harney County is grateful to the Governor and Representative Owens for coming out today and for their commitment to getting us the help we need. We had a good conversation today about the immediate needs we have, and some long term goals,” Judge Bill Hart said. “I am proud to be able to show them the hallmark of this community: Frontier Spirit, neighbor helping neighbor.”

The group ended the day at the Burns Paiute Reservation with a tour of the flood damage on the reservation. They met with elected officials of the Burns-Paiute Tribe, Tribal emergency management staff, representatives from the federal Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA), Indian Health Service (IHS), state Tribal liaisons, and an emergency manager detailed from the Cowlitz Indian Tribe. The Governor also acknowledged and appreciated the inter-tribal mutual aid and solidarity extended to the Burns Paiute Tribe by other Tribal Nations throughout the response.

“The visit to Wadatika's homelands could not have happened at a better time. This historical flood has impacted so many people in Harney County and the Burns Paiute Tribe," Burns Paiute Chair Tracy Kennedy said. "We are excited that the State is listening to our needs and understanding our priorities to take care of our people in both short—and long-term ways to make them whole again.”

The Oregon Department of Emergency Management (OEM) is operating with both Emergency Support Functions (ESFs) and State Recovery Functions (SRFs) in place, focusing on recovery while staying ready to respond to any evolving conditions. The State Emergency Coordination Center (ECC) is fielding requests from the responders on the ground and coordinating resources to support immediate needs and long-term recovery efforts.

As of April 9, at the direction of Governor Kotek, OEM requested a Joint Preliminary Damage Assessment (JPDA) for Individual Assistance (IA) for ongoing flooding impacts in Harney County. FEMA acknowledged the request the same day.

OEM is now coordinating with FEMA, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), and local officials to determine an appropriate timeline to conduct IA assessments in Harney County. This is a critical step toward requesting a Presidential Disaster Declaration, which could unlock additional federal recovery resources for impacted businesses, individuals and households.

Initial damage assessments have been conducted for Coos, Curry, and Douglas counties. OEM continues to support these communities in documenting flood-related impacts and pursuing potential federal assistance.

