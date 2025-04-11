Update: DEQ works to resolve cyberattack

Update (4/11/2025 at 4:00 p.m.): DEQ continues to work with the Department of Administrative Services Enterprise Information Services and Microsoft cybersecurity team to address cybersecurity issues.

Key information:

There continues to be no evidence of a data breach.

DEQ is prioritizing re-establishing vehicle inspection station services.

DEQ is not receiving or able to send emails. If you need to reach someone at DEQ, please reach out by phone.

Your DEQ Online continues to be available to regulated entities in the public. Only the help desk has been affected and is currently unavailable.

Staff are working around the clock to restore services and it may still be several days before business returns to normal.

Update (4/10/2025 | 2:00 p.m.): DEQ is continuing to work with Enterprise Information Services and Microsoft’s cybersecurity team to analyze and resolve the cyber issue.

At this time there is no evidence of a data breach.

DEQ’s systems will continue to be down. This includes all email. The agency confirmed it has not been able to receive or send emails. If you need to reach someone at DEQ, contact them by phone.

VIP stations will be closed today, tomorrow and Saturday, April 12.

As previously stated, Your DEQ Online, DEQ’s environmental data information management system is hosted on a separate server, has not been impacted, and will continue to be operational



Staff are working around the clock to restore services and it may still be several days before business returns to normal.

Update (4/9/2025 | 5:50 p.m.): Enterprise Information System and Microsoft’s cybersecurity team are working to analyze and resolve the cyber issues. DEQ’s systems will continue to be down through the end of the week and vehicle inspection stations will also be closed Thursday and Friday, April 10 and 11.

Your DEQ Online, DEQ’s environmental data management system, is hosted on a separate server, has not been impacted and will continue to be operational.

Update (4/9/2025 | 10:50 a.m.): Enterprise Information Services is investigating a cyberattack within the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality. We are in the process of shutting down networks to provide isolation for the agency servers and network until the attack is totally contained and potentially eradicated. Our next update will be at the end of the day or as significant events unfold.

We apologize for any inconvenience this causes. DEQ will provide more information as it becomes available.