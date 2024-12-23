New Haven Barracks/ Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash

psSTATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 24B5005878

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

DATE/TIME: 12/23/24, 1127 hours

STREET: VT Route 22A

TOWN: Bridport

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Carrs Lane

WEATHER: Cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

VEHICLE YEAR: 2015

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevy

VEHICLE MODEL: Impala

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

OPERATOR: Mark Axelrod

AGE: 78

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: River Edge, NJ

INJURIES: Deceased

HOSPITAL: N/A

PASSENGER: Francine Axelrod

AGE: 76

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: River Edge, NJ

INJURIES: Deceased

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 12/23/24 at approximately 1127 hours, Troopers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash with death resulting on VT Route 22A near Carrs Lane in the Town of Bridport. Initial investigation indicates V#1 was traveling south on VT Route 22A when it gradually left the southbound lane. V#1 then struck a telephone pole, overturned and came to an upside-down position of uncontrolled rest. The operator was identified as Mark Axelrod (78) and the passenger was identified as Francine Axelrod (76), both of River Edge, NJ. Mark and Francine were both pronounced deceased at the scene.

Neither speed nor impairment are expected to be contributing factors at this time. The investigation is in its early stages and the cause of the crash is still unknown. Updates will be provided accordingly. Anyone who witnessed the crash or has any relevant information is asked to call the New Haven Barracks or leave an anonymous tip using the link below.

Troopers were assisted on scene by the Addison County Sheriff's Department, Bridport Fire Department, Middlebury Regional EMS and Town Line First Response.



