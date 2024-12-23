New Haven Barracks/ Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash
psSTATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 24B5005878
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919
DATE/TIME: 12/23/24, 1127 hours
STREET: VT Route 22A
TOWN: Bridport
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Carrs Lane
WEATHER: Cloudy
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
VEHICLE YEAR: 2015
VEHICLE MAKE: Chevy
VEHICLE MODEL: Impala
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
OPERATOR: Mark Axelrod
AGE: 78
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: River Edge, NJ
INJURIES: Deceased
HOSPITAL: N/A
PASSENGER: Francine Axelrod
AGE: 76
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: River Edge, NJ
INJURIES: Deceased
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 12/23/24 at approximately 1127 hours, Troopers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash with death resulting on VT Route 22A near Carrs Lane in the Town of Bridport. Initial investigation indicates V#1 was traveling south on VT Route 22A when it gradually left the southbound lane. V#1 then struck a telephone pole, overturned and came to an upside-down position of uncontrolled rest. The operator was identified as Mark Axelrod (78) and the passenger was identified as Francine Axelrod (76), both of River Edge, NJ. Mark and Francine were both pronounced deceased at the scene.
Neither speed nor impairment are expected to be contributing factors at this time. The investigation is in its early stages and the cause of the crash is still unknown. Updates will be provided accordingly. Anyone who witnessed the crash or has any relevant information is asked to call the New Haven Barracks or leave an anonymous tip using the link below.
Troopers were assisted on scene by the Addison County Sheriff's Department, Bridport Fire Department, Middlebury Regional EMS and Town Line First Response.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.