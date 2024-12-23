Skate the Park at Echo Valley Provincial Park Opens Boxing Day

CANADA, December 23 - Released on December 23, 2024

It's time to sharpen the skates as Skate the Park at Echo Valley Provincial Park returns on Dec. 26.

"Skate the Park is a fun and affordable winter experience," Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Alana Ross said. "Park staff create a 900-metre loop around one of the campgrounds, decorate it with lights that sparkle under the night sky and really focus on making visitors feel welcome. With skating and so many other activities available, there is something for everyone."

Visitors can glide on the ice-skating loop through Aspen Campground under thousands of sparkling lights. Adaptive kicksleds will return for another year free of charge to make this unique offering more accessible. A tipi warming shelter with a wood-burning stove is located nearby to relax between laps.

A day at Echo Valley Provincial Park can be filled with ice skating and more; visitors can also look forward to trying the Ninja Warrior Course, crokicurl rink, snowshoeing, and cross-country skiing. Back2Nature Wellness is continuing to offer a toasty experience with its wooden barrel sauna. The concession stand will have a variety of drinks and snacks to help visitors stay warm and cozy and Sask Parks apparel will be available for purchase at the Visitor Centre.

Skate the Park will be open until Feb. 28, 2025, subject to weather conditions, during the following hours:

Monday - Thursday: 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Friday: 8 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Visitors can turn their experience into a winter getaway and stay in one of the propane-heated Camp-Easy yurts until March 16, 2025.

To learn more about Echo Valley or other provincial parks this winter, visit the Sask Parks website.

Know Before You Go. Park Entry Permits are Required:



A valid park vehicle entry permit is required to visit provincial parks year-round. Saskatchewan Provincial Parks Annual Entry Permits are available at a discounted rate of $45 and are valid until April 30, 2025. These permits provide unlimited access to park activities and events throughout the winter. Daily permits are also available for $11.

Visitors are encouraged to purchase a Park Entry Permit online before they hit the road.

