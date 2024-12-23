Governor Abbott Grants Clemency To Four Texans Recommended By Texas Board Of Pardons And Paroles

TEXAS, December 23 - December 23, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today granted pardons and restoration of civil rights to the following four Texans recommended by the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles:

Rachael Orsak Lynch, 44, for theft by check in 1999 (Austin County) and for furnishing alcohol to a minor in 2004 (Washington County). Lynch was sentenced to 3 days in jail and a $50 fine and ordered to pay restitution for the offense of theft by check. For the offense of furnishing alcohol to a minor, she was sentenced to 12 months’ deferred adjudication and a $300 fine.

Timothy John Moldenhauer, 55, for driving while intoxicated and having an open container in 1993 (Tarrant County). Moldenhauer was sentenced to probation and a $500 fine.

Debbie Rena Morris, 61, for theft in 1985 (Ochiltree County). Morris was sentenced to pay a $50 fine.

Jorge Aguilar-Zanatta, 47, for interfering with an emergency call in 2003 (Hidalgo County). Aguilar-Zanatta was sentenced to deferred adjudication probation and a $200 fine.



“The power to grant clemency is a unique power the Governor of Texas has to help give Texans a second chance,” said Governor Abbott. “Having served as a trial court judge, Texas Supreme Court Justice, and Attorney General, I have the utmost respect for the legal system and helping Texans looking for a fresh start do so. These four Texans have shown that they can improve their lives and serve their communities—qualities that are deserving of clemency. I thank the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles for their ongoing work to bolster our justice system and reduce recidivism in Texas.”

