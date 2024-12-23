Governor Abbott Grants Clemency To Four Texans Recommended By Texas Board Of Pardons And Paroles
TEXAS, December 23 - December 23, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release
Governor Greg Abbott today granted pardons and restoration of civil rights to the following four Texans recommended by the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles:
- Rachael Orsak Lynch, 44, for theft by check in 1999 (Austin County) and for furnishing alcohol to a minor in 2004 (Washington County). Lynch was sentenced to 3 days in jail and a $50 fine and ordered to pay restitution for the offense of theft by check. For the offense of furnishing alcohol to a minor, she was sentenced to 12 months’ deferred adjudication and a $300 fine.
- Timothy John Moldenhauer, 55, for driving while intoxicated and having an open container in 1993 (Tarrant County). Moldenhauer was sentenced to probation and a $500 fine.
- Debbie Rena Morris, 61, for theft in 1985 (Ochiltree County). Morris was sentenced to pay a $50 fine.
- Jorge Aguilar-Zanatta, 47, for interfering with an emergency call in 2003 (Hidalgo County). Aguilar-Zanatta was sentenced to deferred adjudication probation and a $200 fine.
“The power to grant clemency is a unique power the Governor of Texas has to help give Texans a second chance,” said Governor Abbott. “Having served as a trial court judge, Texas Supreme Court Justice, and Attorney General, I have the utmost respect for the legal system and helping Texans looking for a fresh start do so. These four Texans have shown that they can improve their lives and serve their communities—qualities that are deserving of clemency. I thank the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles for their ongoing work to bolster our justice system and reduce recidivism in Texas.”
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.