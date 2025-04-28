Governor Abbott Appoints Four To State Board For Educator Certification

TEXAS, April 28 - April 28, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott appointed Adam Booth and Tara Turk-Zaafran and reappointed Wanda “Jean” Streepey to the State Board for Educator Certification for terms set to expire on February 1, 2031. Additionally, the Governor appointed Latisha Andrews to the board for a term set to expire on February 1, 2029. The board develops certification and continuing education requirements and standards of conduct for public school teachers.



Adam Booth of Leander is a third-grade teacher at Valor Education. Previously, he worked as an English teacher abroad and as a software developer. Booth received a degree in Political Economy from Hillsdale College.



Tara Turk-Zaafran of Houston is the former vice principal at ILM Academy. Additionally, she led the school’s interfaith program, which connects students at Houston-area Christian, Jewish, and Islamic schools. She actively works with Jerusalem Peace Builders and Interfaith Youth Houston. Turk-Zaafran was previously a chemistry and biology teacher at both public and private schools in Texas and Florida. Turk-Zaafran received a degree in Microbiology and Immunology from the University of Miami Coral Gables and a Master of Education in Curriculum and Instruction from the University of Houston. She is currently pursuing a third degree, a Master of Arts in Religious Education, at the Chicago Theological Seminary.



Wanda “Jean” Streepey of Dallas is a high school business teacher for Highland Park Independent School District. She previously taught middle school math and STEM for sixteen years and represented Texas as a Presidential Awardee for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching. Streepey is a member of the Council of Presidential Awardees in Mathematics, the Texas Classroom Teachers Association, the National and Texas Councils of Teachers of Mathematics, and the National and Texas Associations of Math Teacher Educators. She is a former member of the Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development and the Association of Texas Professional Educators. She holds the Texas Master Math Teacher, Business and Finance, and Principal certifications. Streepey received a Bachelor of Business Administration from Southern Methodist University, a Master of Business Administration from Louisiana State University in Shreveport, and a Master of Educational Leadership and Policy from The University of Texas at Arlington.



Latisha Andrews of Houston is the founder, CEO, and superintendent of Beta Academy Charter School. She is a board director of Texas Business Hall of Fame and an advisory board member at Houston Christian University. Andrews received a Bachelor of Theology from Texas Bible College, a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology and Women’s Studies from the University of Maryland, and a Master of Business Administration in Marketing from Capella University.



These appointments are subject to Senate confirmation.

