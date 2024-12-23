Texas Holds The Line Against Border Crisis Throughout 2024

TEXAS, December 23 - December 23, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), and the Texas National Guard continued to take historic action throughout 2024 under Operation Lone Star to secure the border and stop cartels and criminals from smuggling deadly drugs, weapons, and people into Texas. Since the start of Operation Lone Star, Texas has decreased illegal border crossings into the state by 87%.



“Texas has demonstrated an unwavering resolve in securing our southern border and protecting Texans since 2021,” said Governor Abbott. “Our great state has worked tirelessly this year to defend and protect the nation from the devastation caused by the federal government. By deploying thousands of Texas National Guard soldiers and Department of Public Safety troopers, building border barriers, and adding more miles of border wall, Texas has decreased illegal border crossings by 87% and created the national blueprint for border security. As we look ahead to the new year, Texas will continue working with the incoming Trump Administration to secure the border to keep Texans and Americans safe.”



HIGHLIGHTS FROM TEXAS' 2024 OPERATION LONE STAR:



Governor Abbott Hosts President Donald J. Trump For Border Security Briefing In Eagle Pass



In February, Governor Abbott hosted 45th and 47th President Donald J. Trump in Eagle Pass for a briefing and tour of Texas’ border security operations at Shelby Park. Both leaders held a press conference to discuss the unprecedented actions taken by Texas to secure the border due to the Biden-Harris Administration’s reckless open border policies.



“The United States of America is dealing with more deadly consequences than we have in our entire lifetime because of President Biden’s open border policies,” said Governor Abbott. “I thank President Trump for coming to Texas, literally on the border itself, to see Texas’ unprecedented border security efforts himself. Unless and until President Biden steps up and does the job that he has the power to do already, Texas will continue to secure the border to protect and defend America from his disastrous border crisis.”



“Texas is very secure, and it is going to be even more secure by the time you finish,” said President Trump. “Just three years ago, at the very beginning, we saw what was happening and Governor Abbott really stepped it up and has done an amazing job in securing the border.”

America’s Governors Stand With Texas To Secure The Border



Governor Abbott and 13 of America’s Governors stood in solidarity earlier this year with Texas’ right to defend itself against the federal government’s border crisis during a press conference at Shelby Park in Eagle Pass.



The Governor was joined by Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, Idaho Governor Brad Little, Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves, Missouri Governor Mike Parson, Montana Governor Greg Gianforte, Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen, New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, and Utah Governor Spencer Cox.



During the press conference, Governor Abbott provided an update on the ongoing operations of Texas National Guard soldiers and DPS troopers to hold the line at Shelby Park. The Governor also thanked America’s Governors for banding together to do the job the Biden-Harris Administration refused to do to secure the southern border.

Governor Abbott Establishes Texas’ Military Base In Eagle Pass



In May, Governor Abbott welcomed the first 300 Texas National Guard soldiers to the new Texas Military Base in Eagle Pass. Following a tour of the new base, the Governor held a press conference where he highlighted Texas’ historic border security efforts and outlined how the new military base will help soldiers working on Operation Lone Star to more effectively respond to the federal government's border crisis.



"Over the past two years, illegal immigration has gone down in the state of Texas by 72%," said Governor Abbott. "That drastic decrease is a direct result of the deterrence that has been established by the Texas National Guard. Troops deployed to Operation Lone Star have been scattered for miles across the region, having to drive miles to work and miles back to where they're staying later that night. Texas will not stop until we gain full operational control of the border."

The Texas Military Department acquired 80 acres of land in Eagle Pass to construct the Texas Military Base. The military base features a 700-seat dining facility, a recreation center, laundry facilities, WiFi access, individual rooms for soldiers starting at 118 square feet, chaplaincy programs, and medical and psychological health facility.



In February, Governor Abbott announced that Texas would build the Texas Military Base in the Del Rio sector to house Texas National Guard soldiers responding to the border crisis.

Governor Abbott Launches 10 Most Wanted Criminal Illegal Immigrants List



In June, Governor Abbott launched Texas' 10 Most Wanted Criminal Illegal Immigrants List to locate and arrest repeat offenders who have entered the country illegally and are wanted for dangerous crimes committed in Texas.



"Texas is a law-and-order state, and with the help of our fellow Texans, we will ensure that the illegal immigrants on this list are taken off our streets and put behind bars to keep our communities safe," said Governor Abbott. "Texas will continue to take unprecedented action to protect Texans and our state from President Biden’s border crisis.”



Funded by the Governor’s Public Safety Office, Texas Crime Stoppers is offering cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Criminal Illegal Immigrants. Similar to other Texas 10 Most Wanted lists, fugitives from the Texas 10 Most Wanted Criminal Illegal Immigrants List may be selected as the department’s monthly featured fugitive.



Read more on how to submit tips here.



Since the launch of this list, Texas DPS has arrested four criminal illegal immigrants and recently added a Guatemalan national to the list earlier this month.

Governor Abbott Statement On Fifth Circuit Ruling On Floating Marine Barriers



In July, Governor Abbott issued a statement following the decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit that allowed Texas to maintain its floating marine barriers in the Rio Grande River.



“Last year, Texas installed these barriers to deny dangerous and illegal river crossings, and almost immediately, the Biden-Harris Administration sued to remove them and obstruct our efforts to secure our border,” said Governor Abbott. “We fought to keep these barriers in the water, and with the Fifth Circuit's decision, that is exactly where they will remain. Texas will continue to defend our constitutional right to secure our southern border to keep our state and the nation safe.”

Governor Abbott Issues Executive Order Requiring Texas Hospitals To Collect, Report Healthcare Costs For Illegal Immigrants



In August, Governor Abbott issued an Executive Order directing the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) to collect information on illegal immigrants who use Texas public hospitals for inpatient and emergency care and to report incurred healthcare costs due to the federal government's reckless open border policies.



“Texans should not have to shoulder the burden of financially supporting medical care for illegal immigrants," said Governor Abbott. "That is why today I issued an Executive Order requiring the Texas Health and Human Services Commission to collect and report healthcare costs for illegal immigrants in our state. Texas will hold the Biden-Harris Administration accountable for the consequences of their open border policies, and we will fight to ensure that they pay back Texas for their costly and dangerous policies.”



All Texas public hospitals began collecting information on November 1, 2024. Initial submissions are due on March 1, 2025. HHSC will begin reporting annually on January 1, 2026, to the Governor, the Lieutenant Governor, and Speaker of the House on the preceding year's costs for medical care provided to illegal immigrants.



Read more about the Governor's Executive Order here.

Governor Abbott Designates Tren De Aragua As Terrorist Organization



In September, Governor Abbott launched a comprehensive, statewide operation that has aggressively targeted the dangerous Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua (TdA) to disrupt their criminal operations and deny their foothold in the state.



“Our top focus is the safety and security of all Texans," said Governor Abbott. "To address this looming threat, I have ordered the Texas Department of Public Safety to launch a statewide operation directly targeting Tren de Aragua to deter and disrupt their criminal operation. I am also officially designating Tren de Aragua as a foreign terrorist organization."



The Governor also designated TdA as a foreign terrorist organization, directing DPS to elevate them to a Tier 1 gang and to create a TdA Strike Team to identify and arrest TdA gang members.



Read more about Texas' statewide operation here.

Governor Abbott, Incoming Border Czar Homan Serve Thanksgiving Meals To Operation Lone Star Personnel



Last month, Governor Abbott and incoming U.S. Border Czar Tom Homan thanked and served meals to hundreds of Texas National Guard soldiers, DPS troopers, and other service members stationed along the border over Thanksgiving for Operation Lone Star in Eagle Pass and Edinburg.



"You are essential to keep Texas sovereign, secure, and safe," said Governor Abbott. "I have never been more proud of what you all have stepped up to do. During this time of Thanksgiving, we as Texans and Americans at the top of our list have thanks for you and the job you are doing today."



"You cannot have strong national security if you do not have border security," said incoming U.S. Border Czar Homan. "There is unprecedented success in Texas. This is the model we can take across the country. What you have done has not only protected Texas and the citizens of Texas, you are protecting this nation."



Following the Thanksgiving meal in Eagle Pass, Governor Abbott and incoming U.S. Border Czar Homan received an intelligence briefing from Adjutant General of Texas Major General Thomas Suelzer, then-DPS Director Steve McCraw, and Texas Border Czar Mike Banks on the efforts and successes under Texas’ historic border mission. The Governor and incoming U.S. Border Czar then took an aerial tour over Operation Lone Star assets in the Eagle Pass area, including razor wire barriers and storage containers to deter and repel illegal immigration.

Governor Abbott Announces Court Victory Over Texas' Razor Wire Barriers



Last month, Governor Abbott took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to announce the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit ruled in favor of Texas' right to build razor wire border barriers.



Texas will continue to add more and reinforce razor wire border barriers to stop illegal immigration.

Governor Abbott Unveils Billboard Campaign To Dissuade Migrants From Making Dangerous Journey To Texas



Last week, Governor Abbott unveiled the state's new billboard campaign in Central America and Mexico to dissuade migrants from making the dangerous journey to illegally cross the border.



"We're here to talk about a new campaign to deter illegal immigration into Texas," said Governor Abbott. "They implore those people in Central America to consider the violent, horrific realities of what will happen to the women and children they bring with them. Through Operation Lone Star, we have done some incredible work to stop illegal border crossers. But this new effort is about stopping their journey from even beginning in the first place. Until President Donald Trump is back in the White House to secure our border once again, we will continue to take every step necessary to defend Texas.”



Texas has strategically placed over 40 billboards in El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Mexico and along the Texas-Mexico border. To reach illegal immigrants coming from all over the world trying to cross into Texas, the billboards are translated into Spanish throughout Central America and Mexico and Arabic, Chinese, and Russian in Northern Mexico and along the southern border.



Read more about Texas' billboard campaign here.

