Law Enforcement arrest six impaired drivers during Border War 2024 Combined Operation

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – The combined law enforcement effort during the November “Border War” football game between the University of Wyoming and Colorado State University paid off with 247 traffic stops and six impaired driving arrests.

Since 2015, during the day of the college football rivalry game, law enforcement from Albany and Laramie counties in Wyoming team up with agencies from Larimer County, Colorado, to target impaired drivers with emphasis on the routes commonly used to go to the games. This year’s game took place on Friday, Nov. 14 in Ft. Collins. The routes targeted included Interstate 25, Interstate 80 and U.S. 287.

This year, agencies conducted 247 traffic stops resulting in six arrests for impaired driving and made five arrests for possession of controlled substances. Participating Wyoming law enforcement agencies also wrote 41 speeding citations, 16 other citations, and issued 188 traffic infraction warnings. There were no fatal crashes reported during the operation. Fortunately, weather did not play a factor in travel to or from the game.

Agencies involved in Wyoming include the Wyoming Highway Patrol, Laramie Police Department, Albany County Sheriff’s Office, University of Wyoming Police Department, Laramie County Sheriff’s Office, and the Cheyenne Police Department.

We don’t have to wait for the next Border War to help keep our highways safe. If you see someone driving impaired, call the Report Every Drunk Driver Immediately (REDDI) hotline number at (800) 442-9090. Callers should be prepared to provide the dispatcher a description of the vehicle, its location and direction of travel. 

