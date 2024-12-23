Expanding Access to Home Heating Aid for Senior Citizens

Governor Hochul signed legislation that will increase the accessibility of home heating aid and help identify more seniors who are eligible for the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) — a federal program available to New Yorkers implemented to help low-income homeowners and renters afford costs associated with heating and cooling. Through this legislation, applicants and participants of the Elderly Pharmaceutical Coverage Program (EPIC) will be provided information and instructions for enrollment in HEAP.

"Programs like HEAP help put money back in the pockets of hard-working New Yorkers, helping heat their homes in the dead of winter,” Governor Hochul said. “From raising the minimum wage to our proposed inflation refund checks, we’re doing everything we can to tackle the affordability crisis head-on.”

Legislation S.8760A/A.9369A relates to the provision of HEAP information to EPIC program participants. The Department of Health (DOH), which oversees EPIC and its applications, will provide HEAP information and enrollment information with each EPIC application and also through an annual notice to EPIC participants.

New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance Commissioner Barbara C. Guinn said, “We are grateful to Governor Hochul for signing this important legislation that will enable more eligible seniors in New York to become aware of and enroll in the critical cost-saving assistance provided by the Home Energy Assistance Program. HEAP is a vital lifeline for low-income working families and older adults on a fixed income and also provides financial support to ensure those in emergency situations can keep the heat on and keep their homes warm during the cold winter months.”

New York State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said, “Governor Hochul understands that having a safe and comfortable home, protected from the elements, is a social determinant of health that is foundational to improved health outcomes. New York sees some of the coldest temperatures during the winter and this important legislation will ensure New York’s most vulnerable senior citizens are safeguarded from the cold without facing the added costs of heating their homes.”

State Senator Cordell Cleare said, “I am pleased that the Governor has signed S.8760A into law. This important bill will help provide New Yorkers in the EPIC program information about HEAP, ensuring they receive essential cooling and heating benefits should they be eligible. As Chair of the Aging Committee, I remain committed to advocating for our seniors and will continue to champion legislation that strengthens resources and safeguards their well-being, providing them with the support they need for a healthier, more secure future."

Assemblymember John T. McDonald III, RPh said, "As a practicing pharmacist who has worked closely with EPIC participants since its inception, I am deeply familiar with the population that will be positively impacted by this important legislation. In healthcare, we often focus on pharmaceuticals, treatments and medical care, which are critical, but it is equally important to address the Social Determinants of Health (SDOH) — including housing and the ability to maintain affordable energy costs. This legislation is a key step in raising awareness about the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) among EPIC recipients, many of whom may already be eligible but have not yet enrolled. I appreciate Governor Hochul signing this bill into law, as it will help our seniors stay in their homes, reduce their energy costs and ensure they can continue to be active members of our communities. By bridging this gap in access to heating assistance, we are addressing a vital need that directly supports the health and well-being of New York’s senior population."

Governor Hochul has worked to expand coverage and funding for New Yorkers to receive heating assistance this winter. On Nov. 12, Governor Hochul announced that additional funding was available for seniors and low- and middle-income households to help lower their heat and energy bills. HEAP can provide up to $996 to eligible households and has put over $397 million back in the pockets of New Yorkers.

Applications for the Regular HEAP benefit opened Nov. 1, 2024. Details on eligibility and links to apply can be found here. Seniors who require assistance filling out their HEAP applications can contact their local office for the aging or the NY Connects helpline at 1-800-342-9871.