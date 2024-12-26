Summit Spine Expands into South Carolina, Opening Clinic in Spartanburg

Our team uses the most innovative technologies and equipment to diagnose and treat a range of conditions, with a goal of giving our patients relief from their pain so that they may lead a fuller life.” — Dr. Amit Patel, CEO, Summit Spine & Joint Centers

LAWRENCEVILLE, GA, SC, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summit Spine & Joint Centers, a premier multi-site minimally invasive spine platform, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its first clinic in South Carolina. The new clinic in Spartanburg, marks a significant milestone in Summit Spine's mission to deliver top-tier MSK solutions to a broader community. The new clinic opened to new patients on December 23, 2024 and serves customers in Spartanburg, Arcadia, Boiling Springs, Cowpens, Fairmont Hills, Inman, Mayo, Pacolet, Roebuck, and the surrounding area.

For many years, Summit Spine & Joint Centers has proudly served patients across 30 locations in Georgia, 11 locations in North Carolina, and 1 location in Tennessee, earning a reputation for excellence in pain management and compassionate care. The expansion into Spartanburg represents a pivotal step in our commitment to extending our reach and providing the same level of high-quality care to individuals suffering from chronic pain in South Carolina.

Summit Spine specializes in the precise diagnosis and treatment of neck pain, back pain, herniated disks, sciatica, headache, pelvic, musculoskeletal, neuropathic pain, and many other conditions, relying on state-of-the-art machines and equipment for accurate and effective diagnosis and treatment.

“We are thrilled to open our latest ‘Center of Excellence’ to care for our neighbors in Spartanburg,” said Dr. Amit Patel, who will lead the medical staff at Summit Spine & Joint Centers’ new location. “Our team of experienced doctors, nurses, and staff uses the most innovative technologies and equipment to diagnose and successfully treat a range of conditions, with a goal of giving our patients relief from their pain so that they may lead a fuller life.” The new clinic will offer a wide range of services, including spine management, epidurals, joint injections, nerve blocks, general pain management and more. In addition, patients will have access to comprehensive pain management options, including expanded care in our ambulatory surgery center (ASC) locations when needed.

With the opening in Spartanburg, Summit Spine & Joint Centers operates 42 clinics across four (4) states, with Georgia locations in Athens, Augusta, Braselton, Buford, Canton, Carrollton, Cartersville, Columbus, Commerce, Conyers, Cumming, Dalton, Decatur, East Cobb, Gainesville, Jasper, Johns Creek/Norcross, Lawrenceville, Lithia Springs, Newnan, Ringgold/Ft. Oglethorpe, Rome, Roswell, Savannah, Snellville, Stockbridge, Stonecrest/Lithonia, Winder, and Woodstock; North Carolina clinics in Asheboro, Beaufort, Fayetteville, Jacksonville, Laurinburg (2), Rockingham, Southern Pines, Wadesboro, Whiteville, and Wilmington; and a clinic in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

For more information call (770) 962-3642 or visit www.summitspine.com.

