Supreme Court: Christmas bonuses and the prohibition of discrimination in performance-related pay

SLOVENIA, December 23 - At a time when many employers are paying their employees Christmas bonuses or performance bonuses, the Labour Inspectorate of the Republic of Slovenia (IRSD) would like to draw your attention to the important case law of the Supreme Court of the Republic of Slovenia, in particular to the Decision VIII Ips 9/2024, adopted at its meeting on 20 August 2024.

