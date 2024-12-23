Minnesota DNR to discuss management plans for Lake Henry in Le Sueur County (published December 23, 2024)

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has scheduled a public hearing for people to learn more about and comment on plans to manage a water control structure on Lake Henry, located in Le Sueur County.

The DNR is proposing to designate Lake Henry as a wildlife lake, which would allow temporary drawdown of the lake to enhance in-lake habitat. The public hearing is

6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at the Cleveland American Legion, 319 Broadway St., Cleveland, MN 56017. The hearing will allow participants to ask questions and provide formal comments to the DNR about the Lake Henry management plan.

Managed drawdowns are used to mimic natural drought cycles and allow a shallow lake ecosystem to reset by reestablishing aquatic vegetation, consolidating bottom sediments, and removing undesirable fish. The Lake Henry management plan is available on the DNR website.

In addition to the public hearing, the DNR will be accepting written comments through Monday, Feb 17. People can contact Tim Koppelman, assistant area wildlife manager, 507-386-3923 or by email at [email protected]. Mail correspondence can be sent to the Nicollet DNR Wildlife Office, 501 9th St., Nicollet, MN 56074.