Spreading Holiday Cheer to Families In Need

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the completion of New York’s annual statewide donation drive to benefit families in need across the state. Donations of new unwrapped toys, new or gently used coats, and new school supplies were collected to assist community-based organizations during the holiday giving season.

“I am grateful for the generosity of so many New Yorkers who made donations this year to help families in need this holiday season,” Governor Hochul said. “With the holidays fast approaching, we are working hard to ensure these meaningful gifts make it to families across the state, as well as spreading happiness and joy to those in need.”

Office of General Services Commissioner Jeanette Moy said, “Every holiday season, OGS is proud to support New York State’s Holiday, Toy, Coat, and School Supply Drive. I join Governor Hochul in thanking everyone who made these heartfelt donations to their fellow New Yorkers, that are making spirits bright across the state.”

Through drop-off locations set up by the Office of General Services, shipped donations received at the Empire State Plaza, and other outlets, 6,200 donations were made and are being distributed to families in underserved communities throughout New York State. This year, 2,600 toys were donated through drop boxes, and the Compassion Coalition, a non-profit based in Utica that focuses on community-based giving and meeting needs as they arise, donated 2,119 toys and 172 new coats. In partnership with community organizations, 18 holiday events were hosted across the state’s 10 official regions to distribute the donations.

The following is a breakdown of total donations received by category:

Toys: 4,719

4,719 Coats and Jackets: 588

588 School Supplies: 489

489 Miscellaneous Apparel: 190

190 Miscellaneous (Other): 214

Donations are being distributed to:

Capital Region

United Way of the Greater Capital Region

Sheridan Hollow – Affordable Housing Partnership

Grassroot Givers

Second Chance for Adults

Mohawk Valley

Integrated Community Alternatives Network

North Country

Southern Tier

Pro Action of Steuben and Yates Inc.

Broome County Urban League

Long Island

Western NY

Chautauqua County Rural Ministry

Finger Lakes

Hudson Valley

Central NY

The Spanish Action League of Onondaga County (La Liga)

New York City