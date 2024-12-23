Secretary Naig Cheers USMCA Dispute Resolution Decision Against Mexico’s Corn Import Decree

DES MOINES, Iowa (Dec. 23, 2024) – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig provided the following statement after a United States – Mexico – Canada Agreement (USMCA) dispute resolution panel ruled against Mexico’s baseless decree banning imports of genetically modified corn.

“Iowa produces more corn than any state in the United States, and Mexico is the leading export market for our product. That’s why I’m pleased that the USMCA dispute resolution panel ruled against Mexico’s genetically modified corn import ban, which was rooted in politics – not USMCA rules or science. This dispute resolution case reinforces the value of securing free trade agreements with key partners around the globe. These agreements not only secure markets for Iowa-grown products, they also outline a fair, transparent and binding dispute resolution process.

Trade matters to Iowa. As Iowa Secretary of Agriculture, I’ve led several trade missions to Mexico, and, in return, hosted Mexican delegations on farm visits in our state. International markets are key to supporting the price of our commodities, which in turn supports our families and the rural communities they call home.

I look forward to working with President Trump and his administration, alongside Iowa farmers and farmer-led grower groups, to strengthen relationships with our key trading partners and expand global markets for Iowa’s agricultural products.”