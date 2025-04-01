Secretary Naig Presents 2025 Ag Leader Awards for Outstanding Contributions to Iowa Agriculture

Nationwide Agribusiness, Pheasants Forever, Iowa Foundation for Agricultural Advancement, and Iowa Pork Producers Association’s Bacon Buddies honored at the 13th Annual Iowa Ag Leaders Dinner

DES MOINES, Iowa (April 1, 2025) – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig this week recognized three organizations and one business that have made exceptional contributions to the continued success of Iowa agriculture. The honorees received awards during the 13th Annual Iowa Ag Leaders Dinner held on March 31 in Ankeny. The event culminated the state’s weeklong Iowa Ag Week celebration and included remarks from Gov. Kim Reynolds and a keynote address from United States Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins.

The Secretary’s Ag Leader Awards for 2025 were presented for Leadership in Community to the Iowa Pork Producers Association for their Bacon Buddies program. Nationwide Agribusiness was recognized for Leadership in Community for their grain bin rescue initiatives. Pheasants Forever received an award for Leadership in Conservation for partnering with the Department on water quality initiatives. The Iowa Foundation for Agricultural Advancement was honored for their Leadership in Agriculture Education for supporting youth scholarship programs.

“Every year, hundreds of Iowans from every corner of the state gather for the Ag Leaders Dinner to recognize outstanding contributions made by businesses, organizations, and individuals,” said Secretary Naig. “This year’s awardees, Iowa Pork Producers Association, Nationwide Agribusiness, Pheasants Forever, and the Iowa Association for Agricultural Advancement, have all made significant positive impacts to the ongoing success of Iowa agriculture and our rural communities. These awardees play an integral role in developing young leaders and ensuring that Iowa remains an agricultural productivity powerhouse that drives our economy forward.”

2025 Iowa Ag Leader Awardees:

Leadership in Community – Iowa Pork Producers Association for Bacon Buddies

Watch the Video

Created by the Iowa Pork Producers Association (IPPA) and hosted in partnership with Special Olympics Iowa, Bacon Buddies reflects the very best of Iowa and Iowa agriculture. Bacon Buddies provides a great learning and development opportunity for youth of all abilities. Youth who have intellectual and/or developmental disabilities (Buddies) show pigs and learn from their peer mentors (4-H and FFA youth), that share the show ring experience with them. Buddies gain new skills while enjoying new experiences, developing lasting friendships and building confidence. Mentors learn about individuals with intellectual/or developmental disabilities and gain the opportunity to cultivate kindness in their interactions. Bacon Buddies was introduced in Iowa at the Iowa State Fair in 2019. The program has grown significantly since 2023 when IPPA introduced “Bucks for Bacon Buddies,” which provides up to $500 for county pork producers to sponsor local events. In 2024, 31 county fairs held local events, up from 28 counties in 2023 and a significant increase from 2 or 3 counties prior to 2023. Secretary Naig extends his thanks to the Iowa Pork Producers Association for their continued leadership.

Leadership in Community – Nationwide Agribusiness

Watch the Video

Nationwide Agribusiness has taken great steps to improve farm safety and save lives, reaching millions through marketing campaigns about grain bin and all-terrain vehicle (ATV) safety. Launched in 2014, Grain Bin Safety Week strives to increase awareness of the importance of following safety practices and protocols when working in and around grain bins. The campaign includes media and social engagement, as well as resources for first responders to obtain life-saving equipment. Nationwide Agribusiness works with the National Education Center for Agricultural Safety based in Peosta and other partners to provide emergency personnel with grain bin safety equipment, rescue tubes, and hands-on rescue training. Since 2014, the partnership has provided hands-on rescue training to more than 332 fire departments in over 32 states. The work is already documented to have saved 13 lives. Nationwide also works with ATV Safety Institute and Recreational Off-Highway Vehicle Association to promote safety training programs that can help improve operator safety and prevent costly accidents — both on and off the farm. Secretary Naig extends his gratitude to Nationwide Agribusiness for their continued leadership.

Leadership in Conservation – Pheasants Forever

Watch the Video

2025 marks 100 years of pheasant hunting in Iowa. Pheasants Forever is a committed conservation partner, whose investments on private lands improve and protect Iowa’s natural resources. Since 1985, Iowa Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever chapters have helped establish 618,000 acres of nesting cover, 313,000 acres of food and cover plots, planted over 11,000,000 trees and shrubs on private lands and restored 19,000 acres of wetlands. Since 2019, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship has entered into a direct agreement with Pheasants Forever to provide funding for assistance with conservation practice implementation. The agreement partially funds biologists across Iowa who provide technical assistance to landowners and farmers. Biologists assist farmers and landowners with enrolling in conservation programs through one-on-one meetings, on-farm technical assistance, and workshops to develop conservation plans, habitat proposals, and other management plans. Secretary Naig thanks them for their leadership in continuing to accelerate our state’s conservation efforts.

Leadership in Agriculture Education – Iowa Foundation for Agricultural Advancement

Watch the Video

For as long as the Iowa State Fair has been in existence, youth from around the state have proudly exhibited their livestock projects in search of a purple banner. Until the late 1980s, 4-H and FFA students who earned the top award were often rewarded with less than market price for their animals. In 1987, at the conclusion of another disappointing sale, a group of livestock industry supporters decided a change was needed. Not only did they want to ensure the hard work of the champion projects were awarded, but they wanted to provide more incentives for other youth to participate in livestock projects. In 1988, the Iowa Foundation for Agricultural Advancement (IFAA) was born. Though the initial mission was to provide funds to support the sale of grand and reserve champion projects at a premium, IFAA has since expanded to reach more youth through scholarship programs and performance awards. To date, more than $7 million has been raised to support Iowa youth. IFAA has successfully harnessed the collective support of many partners and donors toward a focused mission of supporting and preparing the future of Iowa agriculture. IFAA is a prime example of agricultural leaders seeing a problem and then finding an innovative solution. Secretary Naig thanks IFAA for their continued leadership in supporting Iowa youth.

The annual Iowa Ag Leaders Dinner is hosted by Secretary Naig, organized by the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship, and funded by the Iowa Economic Development Foundation.

