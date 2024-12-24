Guardian Recovery Partners with Renowned Speaker Stephen Hill to Expand Mental Health and Addiction Outreach

New Guardian Recovery Logo Stephen Hill - Speak Sobriety Stephen Hill - Speak Sobriety 2

Stephen Hill Will Join as Director of Community Outreach to Enhance Prevention and Recovery Efforts

[Stephen's] sincerity and dedication to helping students and families deeply resonated with me. Stephen’s mission aligns perfectly with Guardian's values, and we’re thrilled to have him on board.” — Josh Scott, CEO of Guardian Recovery

DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, December 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Guardian Recovery , a leading provider of behavioral health treatment for adults and adolescents, is proud to announce its partnership with Stephen Hill, founder of Speak Sobriety and a nationally recognized speaker on addiction prevention and recovery. Hill will join Guardian Recovery as the new Director of Community Outreach, bringing his expertise and passion to further the organization’s mission."I chose to work with Guardian because there is a tremendous need for mental health and substance use disorder treatment," said Stephen Hill. "This partnership allows me to ensure that individuals and families receive the comprehensive care and support they deserve—just like my family and I did."In his role, Hill will focus on building connections with schools, community organizations, and families to provide critical resources for prevention, early intervention, and treatment. By leveraging his extensive network, Hill aims to establish a trusted support system that professionals can rely on when someone in their school or community requires help."My mission is to help people in crisis and connect them to the resources and programs they need," Hill explained. "Through prevention and outreach, I hope to ensure families are supported long before they face the hardships of addiction and mental health struggles."Guardian Recovery CEO Josh Scott expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration, reflecting on Hill's impactful advocacy. "The first time I met Stephen, I had the privilege of hearing him speak to parents at my son’s high school. His sincerity and dedication to helping students and families deeply resonated with me. Stephen’s mission aligns perfectly with Guardian's values, and we’re thrilled to have him on board."For nearly a decade, Hill has shared his recovery journey through Speak Sobriety, inspiring students nationwide to make healthy choices and seek help when needed. As a mentor and recovery coach, Hill has also worked closely with young people navigating mental health and addiction challenges."My hope is to transform this partnership into a long-term collaboration covering the entire continuum of care—from prevention to early intervention, treatment, and recovery," Hill said. "With Guardian's support, I aim to reach as many young people and families as possible, empowering them with the knowledge to prevent these hardships."Guardian Recovery remains dedicated to providing compassionate, evidence-based behavioral health services tailored to each individual’s unique needs, promoting long-term recovery and wellness.To schedule a speaking engagement with Stephen Hill, visit Speak Sobriety. For treatment inquiries, visit www.guardianrecovery.com or reach out to us at (561) 623-3009.About Guardian RecoveryGuardian Recovery is a leading national behavioral healthcare provider specializing in addiction and mental health treatment. With a mission to deliver personalized, evidence-based care, Guardian Recovery integrates advanced technology, traditional approaches, and holistic therapies to support lifelong healing. The organization serves adults and adolescents with tailored programs designed to meet individuals where they are on their recovery journey.

