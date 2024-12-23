NEWS RELEASE: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson Public Schedule 12/23/24- 12/27/24

**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.**

**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change.**

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule

Dec. 23-27, 2024

**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

Monday, Dec. 23

No public meetings

Tuesday, Dec. 24

No public meetings

Wednesday, Dec. 25

Christmas Day – office closed

Thursday, Dec. 26

No public meetings

Friday, Dec. 27

No public meetings

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

Dec. 23-27, 2024

**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

Monday, Dec. 23

No public meetings

Tuesday, Dec. 24

No public meetings

Wednesday, Dec. 25

Christmas Day – office closed

Thursday, Dec. 26

5:30 p.m. Speak at Utah Chanukah Celebration

Location: Utah State Capitol

Friday, Dec. 27

No public meetings