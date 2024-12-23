NEWS RELEASE: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson Public Schedule 12/23/24- 12/27/24
**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.**
**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change.**
Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule
Dec. 23-27, 2024
**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
Monday, Dec. 23
No public meetings
Tuesday, Dec. 24
No public meetings
Wednesday, Dec. 25
Christmas Day – office closed
Thursday, Dec. 26
No public meetings
Friday, Dec. 27
No public meetings
Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule
Dec. 23-27, 2024
**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
Monday, Dec. 23
No public meetings
Tuesday, Dec. 24
No public meetings
Wednesday, Dec. 25
Christmas Day – office closed
Thursday, Dec. 26
5:30 p.m. Speak at Utah Chanukah Celebration
Location: Utah State Capitol
Friday, Dec. 27
No public meetings
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.