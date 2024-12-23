Attorney General Bird’s Office Saves Iowa Couple More Than $16,000 and Warns Iowans of Sweepstakes Scams

DES MOINES—Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird today announced a victory protecting a central Iowa couple from a sweepstakes scam. Attorney General Bird warns other Iowans to be on the lookout.

In a sweepstakes scam, con artists try to trick Iowans into thinking they have hit the jackpot and then exploit their excitement to steal from them. These scams are often carried out over the phone. Scammers pretend to be a sweepstakes company, such as Publishers Clearing House, to convince Iowans they have won a cash prize. Then, the scammers demand payment from the “winning Iowan” to cover fake fees and taxes.

Last month, the Iowa Attorney General’s office saved a central Iowa couple $16,340.18 that they sent to a scammer through the mail. The scammer called the 72-year-old husband and told him that he won a Publishers Clearing House prize of $3.5 million, plus $5,000 a week for life. But in order to receive the prize, the man was instructed to pay more than $16,000 upfront in fees and taxes. The man then went to the bank, got a cashier’s check, and sent the check via express mail to a Miami address that the scammer gave him. When the man’s wife and daughter learned what had happened, the wife called her son-in-law for help. The son-in-law was at a training for Iowa county attorneys, where he discussed the scam with an investigator from the Iowa Attorney General’s office. The investigator immediately worked with a local postal inspector to intercept the package, which was saved and returned to the Iowa couple.

“If it seems too good to be true, it probably is,” said Attorney General Bird. “I am so glad that we saved this Iowa couple their $16,000. Sweepstakes scams are evil and manipulative. And con artists will do everything they can to exploit Iowans’ emotions, like the excitement of hitting the jackpot, in order to steal from you. If you have to pay for a prize, it’s a scam. Call my office at 1-888-777-4590.”

How to Spot a Sweepstakes Scam:

You Must Pay to Receive Your Prize: If you must pay “taxes,” “shipping fees,” or other charges upfront to get your prize, it’s a scam. Legitimate sweepstakes do not ask for upfront payment.

You Must Pay to Increase Your Chances of Winning: Sweepstakes are decided by the luck of a draw. If someone says you can pay to increase your odds of winning, it's a scam.

Unexpected Phone Calls or Emails: Legitimate businesses notify winners via mail or in-person—not over the phone.

Requests for Personal Information: Publishers Clearing House and other sweepstakes will never ask for personal information like bank account numbers, especially over the phone.

High-Pressure Tactics: Scammers often create a sense of urgency to prevent people from second-guessing the scam and convince them to send money.

Secrecy: Scammers will tell you to keep your winnings a secret so that friends and family do not intervene.

How to Protect Yourself:

Never share personal information such as Social Security numbers or banking information on the phone with someone you do not know.

Be cautious of suspicious emails or links that may lead to fraudulent websites.

Hang up or do not respond to any unsolicited calls or messages.

Always double check. If it seems too good to be true, it probably is.

Report suspicious activity to the Iowa Attorney General’s office or local law enforcement.

If you or someone you know is suspicious of a sweepstakes scam, contact the Iowa Attorney General’s office at 1-888-777-4590 or file a complaint online: https://www.iowaattorneygeneral.gov/for-consumers/file-a-consumer-complaint.

