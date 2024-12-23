Williston Barracks/Crash, DLS
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 24A1009104
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Silva
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: December 23, 2024, at 0445 hours
STREET: Kenyon Road
TOWN: Richmond
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Turnstone Lane
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Ice/Snow
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Richard Roggensack
AGE: 57
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rockwell, NC
VEHICLE YEAR: 1999
VEHICLE MAKE: Dodge
VEHICLE MODEL: Durango
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On December 23, 2024, at approximately 0445 hours, Troopers assigned to the Vermont State Police-Williston Barracks responded to Kenyon Road in the Town of Richmond for a report of a single vehicle collision. Subsequent investigation revealed that the operator, identified as Richard Roggensack (57) of Rockwell, NC, was operating his vehicle too fast for conditions with tires not suitable for the given road conditions.
Additionally, Roggensack's license was found to be under criminal suspension in the State of Vermont for a previous DUI conviction. Roggensack was issued a citation to appear at the Chittenden County Superior Court-Criminal Division on February 25, 2025, at 0830 to answer to the charge of Driving with a Criminally Suspended License.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: None
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Chittenden
COURT DATE/TIME: 2/25/25 at 0830 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Tpr. Tyler Silva & K9 Axel
Vermont State Police
A Troop-Williston
3294 St. George Road
Williston, Vermont 05495
Tel: 802-878-7111
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.