Williston Barracks/Crash, DLS

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE





NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH





CASE#: 24A1009104

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Silva

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111





DATE/TIME: December 23, 2024, at 0445 hours

STREET: Kenyon Road

TOWN: Richmond

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Turnstone Lane

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Ice/Snow





VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Richard Roggensack

AGE: 57

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rockwell, NC





VEHICLE YEAR: 1999

VEHICLE MAKE: Dodge

VEHICLE MODEL: Durango

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A





SUMMARY OF CRASH: On December 23, 2024, at approximately 0445 hours, Troopers assigned to the Vermont State Police-Williston Barracks responded to Kenyon Road in the Town of Richmond for a report of a single vehicle collision. Subsequent investigation revealed that the operator, identified as Richard Roggensack (57) of Rockwell, NC, was operating his vehicle too fast for conditions with tires not suitable for the given road conditions.





Additionally, Roggensack's license was found to be under criminal suspension in the State of Vermont for a previous DUI conviction. Roggensack was issued a citation to appear at the Chittenden County Superior Court-Criminal Division on February 25, 2025, at 0830 to answer to the charge of Driving with a Criminally Suspended License.









Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: None

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Chittenden

COURT DATE/TIME: 2/25/25 at 0830 hours





*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.







