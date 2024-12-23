Update*** Westminster Barracks / Multiple Charges ***Update***

***Update***

Further investigation revealed that 34-year-old Daniel Carr of Townshend, Vermont was operating the 2009 GMC Sierra that struck 24-year-old Shane Whittaker on Vermont Route 30 in the Town of Townshend on 12/09/2024, at approximately 6:31 PM.

Carr was arrested for Grossly Negligent Operation - Death Resulting, Leaving the Scene of an Accident - Death Resulting, Reckless Endangerment x2, False Information to Police, Driving with a criminally suspended license, Failure to comply with ignition interlock device restricted driver's license, and Violation of Conditions of Release. Carr was transported to the Westminster State Police Barracks for processing. He was later transported to Southern State Correctional Facility, where he is being held on a $25,000 cash bail. He was issued a criminal citation and is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Unit, Criminal Division on 12/23/2024, at 12:30 PM to answer to the above charges.

26-year-old Jamee Shields was issued a criminal citation for providing False Information to Police and is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Unit, Criminal Division on 12/23/2024, at 12:30 PM to answer to the above charge.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/23/2024 at 12:30 PM

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windham Unit, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Y - Southern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: Y - $25,000 cash

MUG SHOT: Y

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

***Update***

On 12/13/24, the Vermont State Police were advised that the Victim, Shane M. Whittaker, 24, of Jamica, Vermont passed away at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center.

This incident is still currently under investigation and the Vermont State Police ask that anyone with information that could assist investigators in this case to call the Vermont State Police in Westminster at 802-722-4600 or submit an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit .

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24B1008306

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alexis Marciniak

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 12/09/2024 at 6:31 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Vermont Route 30, Townshend, Vermont

VIOLATION: DUI resulting in serious bodily injury, Grossly Negligent Operation, Reckless Endangerment

ACCUSED: Jamee C. Shields

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Townshend, Vermont

VICTIM: Shane M. Whittaker

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Jamaica, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 12/09/2024, at approximately 6:31 PM, the Vermont State Police received a report of a vehicle rollover on Vermont Route 30 in the Town of Townshend (Windham County), Vermont, which involved a pedestrian.

Vermont State Police arrived on scene and were advised that 24-year-old Shane Whittaker was struck by a 2009 GMC Sierra which was being operated by 26-year-old Jamee Shields of Townshend (Windham County), Vermont.

Further investigation determined that Shields showed signs of impairment and was subsequently arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs. Shields was arrested and transported to the Westminster State Police Barracks for processing. Shields was also charged with Gross Negligent Operation and Reckless Endangerment after it was determined that her child was in the vehicle during the time of the incident.

Shields was released with a criminal citation and is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division, on January 21, 2025, at 8:30 AM to answer the above charges.

Whittaker was transported to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center where he remains in critical condition.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/21/2025 at 8:30 AM

COURT: Windham County Superior Court – Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N

BAIL: N

MUG SHOT: Y

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.