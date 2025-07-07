STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Vermont State Police investigates trooper-involved shooting in Putney

PUTNEY, Vermont (Monday, July 7, 2025) — The Vermont State Police is investigating a trooper-involved shooting that occurred at about 4:30 p.m. Monday, July 7, 2025, in the town of Putney.

This investigation is in its infancy and includes detectives with the Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit and Bureau of Criminal Investigations, uniformed troopers from Field Force Division, and the Victim Services Unit. The Crime Scene Search Team will respond to the location of the shooting to process the scene.

Following standard protocol, the Vermont State Police will withhold the name of the trooper involved for at least 24 hours.

Anyone with information that could assist in this investigation is asked to call the state police barracks in Westminster at 802-722-4600 or provide an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit .

No additional information is available at this time. The state police will provide updates as the investigation unfolds.

- 30 -