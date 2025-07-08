Update No. 1: Man dies after shooting involving state trooper in Putney

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Man dies after shooting involving state trooper in Putney

PUTNEY, Vermont (Monday, July 7, 2025) — A man shot by a Vermont State Police trooper Monday afternoon in Putney has died.

The shooting occurred at about 4:30 p.m. at the Putney Landing Apartments at 23 Neumann Lane, where police had responded earlier in the day after receiving a complaint from an individual who was concerned about how a neighbor was acting. VSP troopers obtained a search warrant and an arrest warrant for the man living at the apartment in question.

The circumstances of the shooting remain under active investigation. The man was pronounced deceased on scene. The trooper who fired his service weapon was uninjured.

The body of the deceased man will be brought to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death. VSP will release his name following notification of relatives and further investigation.

Following standard protocol, the state police will withhold the identity of the trooper involved for at least 24 hours.

When the Vermont State Police investigation is complete, the case will be turned over to the Vermont Attorney General’s Office and the relevant State’s Attorney’s Office for independent reviews of the use of force.

VSP continues to ask that anyone with information regarding this case call the state police in Westminster at 802-722-4600 or submit an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit .

No further details are currently available.

***Initial news release, 7 p.m. Monday, July 7, 2025***

The Vermont State Police is investigating a trooper-involved shooting that occurred at about 4:30 p.m. Monday, July 7, 2025, in the town of Putney.

This investigation is in its infancy and includes detectives with the Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit and Bureau of Criminal Investigations, uniformed troopers from Field Force Division, and the Victim Services Unit. The Crime Scene Search Team will respond to the location of the shooting to process the scene.

