SABESP – MATERIAL FACT

SÃO PAULO, SÃO PAULO, BRAZIL, December 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – Sabesp (“Company” or “Sabesp”), pursuant to the provisions of Resolution No. 44 of Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) of August 23, 2021, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that it was published in the Official Gazette of December 23, 2024, the Deliberation of the URAE 1 Southeast Deliberative Council #07 regarding the approval of the execution of the First amendment to the Concession Contract 01/2024, signed between URAE1-Southeast and SABESP, with the intervention and consent of ARSESP.The full content (in Portuguese) of the deliberation can be found in the following link

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.