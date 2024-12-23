Minor Delays on Wood County Route 47/4, Dutch Ridge Road, beginning Monday, December 23, 2024

Page Content

There will be minor delays on Wood County Route 47/4, Dutch Ridge Road, beginning at the intersection of Wood County Route 50/38, Red Hill Road; then to theintersection of Wood County Route 57/22, Old Turnpike Road; and then from the intersection of Wood County Route 50/38, Red Hill Road, heading east for approximately 1,300 feet, between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., on Monday, December 23, 2024, through the summer of 2025, for a water main installation.



Minor delays are expected. Temporary traffic control lights will be utilized to maintain traffic flow. Motorists are asked to plan accordingly.



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the work schedule.​​