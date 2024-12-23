CME Corp Finalizes Acquisition of Storage Systems Unlimited

This acquisition unites two leading organizations, broadening their offerings to deliver a more integrated and comprehensive solution for healthcare customers.

WARWICK, RI, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- CME Corp., the United States’ largest equipment-only specialty distributor in healthcare, announces the acquisition of Storage Systems Unlimited, a leading specialty storage solutions distributor based in Franklin, TN.The acquisition unites two leading organizations, expanding their product range and services to offer healthcare customers a more comprehensive and integrated solution.Storage Systems Unlimited is a company specializing in storage solutions for healthcare facilities. They offer a range of high-quality storage products, including carts, shelving, cabinets, and infection prevention solutions. Their services include project management, space planning and design, and installation. With partnerships with top manufacturers, they streamline procurement, ensuring clients receive optimal storage solutions that meet budget, space, and operational needs.“Our acquisition of Storage Systems Unlimited strengthens our ability to provide healthcare customers with a full spectrum of storage solutions tailored to their unique needs," said K.C. Meleski of CME Corp. "This partnership allows us to enhance our offerings and deliver even greater value, helping our clients optimize their space, efficiency, and ultimately improve patient care.” KC Meleski, President of CME Corp.The acquisition of Storage Systems Unlimited will positively impact both teams by fostering a unified culture of innovation and customer-centric service. Combining the expertise and shared values of both organizations promotes growth opportunities, enabling employees to collaborate on delivering cutting-edge storage solutions for healthcare. This merger strengthens CME Corp’s commitment to excellence, aligning resources and skills to serve clients better, while offering employees a platform for development within a like-minded and supportive organizational culture."We couldn’t be prouder of what we’ve accomplished at Storage Systems Unlimited, and we’re incredibly optimistic about the future as we join forces with CME Corp. This acquisition not only broadens our capabilities to serve our customers but also aligns us with a team that shares our commitment to innovation and excellence," said Bill Kreager, Chief Revenue Officer at Storage Systems Unlimited, whose continued leadership will be pivotal to the merger’s success.About CME Corp:CME Corp is the nation's premier source for equipment in healthcare, turnkey logistics, and biomedical services, representing 2 million+ products from more than 2,000 manufacturers. With 24 locations strategically positioned across the country and increasing, we are readily accessible to our customers. Our mission is to help healthcare facilities nationwide reduce the cost of the equipment they purchase, make their equipment specification, delivery, installation, and maintenance processes more efficient, and help them seamlessly launch, renovate, and expand on schedule.

