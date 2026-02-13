CME Corp. Earns Cooperative Council of Governments (CCOG) Contract

CME Corp earns contract award from Region 10 Education Service Center (Region 10) / The Cooperative Council of Governments (CCOG), an Equalis Group Lead Agency.

WARWICK, RI, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CME Corp. is pleased to announce that it has earned a publicly procured, competitively solicited contract award for Medical, Surgical, Laboratory, and Pharmaceutical Supplies, Equipment, Services and Related Solutions from Region 10 Education Service Center (Region 10) / The Cooperative Council of Governments (CCOG), an Equalis Group Lead Agency.With this contract, CCOG members have access to CME’s comprehensive portfolio of 2 million+ healthcare products from 2,000+ manufacturers and its full suite of end-to-end services, including project management, CAD-based layout design, warehousing, logistics, direct-to-site delivery, installation, and biomedical technical services.“This award reflects our long-standing commitment to helping public sector and healthcare organizations acquire the right equipment efficiently, affordably, and with expert support at every stage,” said Bob Charron, Vice President, Specialty Sales at CME Corp. “As procurement demands grow more complex, this CCOG contract offers agencies a powerful purchasing vehicle that can reduce the time and stress associated with capital equipment acquisition.”The award of the CCOG contract strengthens CME’s 40+ year commitment to delivering turnkey healthcare and laboratory equipment solutions that contribute to improved operational efficiency and patient care.Equalis Group delivers compliant, publicly procured cooperative agreements that public sector entities, including federal and state agencies, local governments, and educational institutions across the country can utilize to: i) quickly acquire the products and services they need; ii) receive better pricing through the collective buying power of Equalis Group Members; and, iii) save time through Equalis Group’s legal and compliant alternative to conducting their own resource-consuming solicitation process.This contract was procured and awarded in accordance with the requirements of 2-C.F.R. Part 200, commonly referred to as “Uniform Guidance”. Why is that important? Because public sector entities receiving federal grant and award dollars can typically spend those dollars through Equalis Group’s already-procured contracts without having to conduct their own bid or request for proposals (RFP).How to Purchase through this Contract:This cooperative contract vehicle is immediately available to Equalis Group members. Any public sector entity within the United States can join Equalis Group and begin utilizing this competitively solicited contract by completing the membership agreement, located here. There are no dues, fees, or obligations to join Equalis Group.Contract Information:Contract #: COG-2167AEffective Date: 11/1/2025Expiration Date: 10/31/2029Renewable Through: 10/31/2030Additional information regarding the procurement process and contract award can be found on the CME Corp. landing page on the Equalis Group website. About CME Corp.CME Corp is the nation's premier specialty distributor of healthcare and laboratory equipment. In addition to focused equipment expertise, we offer comprehensive services of project management, CAD design, warehousing, logistics, direct-to-site delivery, installation and biomedical and technical services. Long-standing manufacturer relationships and a portfolio of over 2 million products sourced from more than 2,000 vendors, uniquely positions CME as a one-stop source of equipment specifically tailored to the needs of our customers. With 25 locations strategically positioned across the country, and increasing, we are readily accessible to our customers. Our mission is to help healthcare facilities, laboratories, pharmacies, and research centers nationwide reduce the cost of the equipment they purchase, make their equipment acquisition, delivery, installation, and maintenance processes more efficient, and help them seamlessly launch, renovate, and expand on schedule.About Equalis Group:Equalis Group is a national public sector purchasing cooperative that develops and administers a diverse portfolio of cooperative purchasing programs that cover a wide range of products and services. Each program in Equalis’ rapidly growing portfolio provides its members with a legal and compliant exemption to the traditional bid/RFP process and the ability to configure the solution that best meets their individual needs while achieving the lowest total cost.

