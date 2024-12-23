ICRC Head of Delegation in Syria: Detention Work Remains Our Top Priority

Since the start of the armed conflict in Syria, the ICRC has consistently sought to expand its access to as many detention facilities as possible across the country, continuing these efforts through November 2024. Over the past 13 years, the ICRC has submitted written requests to Syrian authorities and other parties to the conflict, including armed groups, to access detention facilities to conduct humanitarian activities.

Regarding places of detention under the responsibility of the former Government of Syria, the ICRC has made continuous and determined efforts to gain access to all individuals deprived of their freedom, including those detained by security and military forces as well as those held by armed groups.

Although the ICRC was granted access to detention facilities under the Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Social Affairs and Labor (responsible for juvenile centers), it was denied access to other facilities—such as Sednaya Prison and facilities managed by other ministries and security apparatuses. Despite repeated and persistent requests at all levels, the former Syrian authorities did not grant broader access. The last written request, submitted in November 2024, focused specifically on security detainees.

In conclusion, while the ICRC was the only international organization granted access to detention facilities in Syria over the last 13 years, this access was far from sufficient, given the significant number of detainees the organization was unable to reach.