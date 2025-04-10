Somalia: Frontline hospitals under pressure as fighting escalates

“We have seen a significant increase of weapon-wounded patients treated in the medical facilities we support since the beginning of the year, as well as an increase of request for ad hoc support from other hospitals,” said Antoine Grand, the head of the ICRC delegation in Somalia. “We are concerned by this situation, as civilian lives are at stake, and we urgently call on all parties to respect their obligations under international humanitarian law.”

In Middle and Lower Shebelle, hostilities have significantly increased since March 2025, and caused waves of displacement and civilian casualties. Likewise, military operations in Bari region of Puntland have entered their fourth month, while regular confrontations continue to happen in Sool and Sanaag regions.

The surge in fighting across the country has not only put additional strain on medical facilities treating the wounded but has also forced more than 100,000 people to flee their homes, placing more pressure on the dwindling humanitarian resources. This increase in armed violence comes at a critical juncture, as a looming drought and significant humanitarian funding gaps threaten to deepen the crisis and erode coping mechanisms for millions of people.

In response to the deteriorating situation, the ICRC and Somali Red Crescent Society (SRCS) have mobilized emergency teams and supplies to support affected communities.