The ICRC’s Bangkok Regional Delegation: Key Activities in 2024

Throughout 2024, efforts were focused on delivering critical medical care, supporting physical rehabilitation and improving access to essential services for vulnerable people. In Thailand, we provided financial aid for medical treatment, physiotherapy and essential supplies to patients wounded in Myanmar. Thousands of people with disabilities in Cambodia received rehabilitation services, vocational training and livelihood support to help them regain mobility and independence.

Beyond providing immediate relief, we worked to improve the living conditions in detention facilities, reconnect families separated by violence or migration, and to strengthen humanitarian action through partnerships with the National Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies. In Cambodia and Malaysia, we helped detainees to send brief personal messages to their loved ones, while in Viet Nam and Laos, we supported the National Societies to enhance emergency response efforts, provide disaster relief and strengthen communication and first-aid training programmes.

Promoting respect for international humanitarian law (IHL) remains at the core of our mission. In 2024, we held discussions and training sessions for military officers, government officials and university students across the region on the legal frameworks governing armed conflict, as well as other international laws and standards applicable in local contexts.

Through these initiatives, the Bangkok regional delegation continues to adapt to the region’s humanitarian needs, reinforcing its role as a regional hub for humanitarian expertise and crisis response.