Empress Shōken Fund announces grants in 2025 to support Red Cross and Red Crescent projects in 17 countries

Blood donation and first aid

Fiji: Digital blood donation platform

Fiji struggles with maintaining stable blood supplies due to logistical gaps and low donor engagement. This initiative creates a mobile app that will help the National Society manage donors, improve communication and gamify the donation experience. As Fiji’s first digital blood management tool, it will revolutionize outreach and retention of blood donors. With many small island states facing similar challenges, the app-based solution is a promising, replicable model.

Slovakia: First aid digital education

Slovakia has one of the lowest levels of first aid knowledge in Europe, leading to thousands of preventable deaths. This initiative introduces the first free digital first aid training app and course in the country, making life-saving knowledge accessible and engaging. Its innovation lies in removing cost and access barriers through interactive learning. The tools are digital by design and can be shared or adapted widely across Europe.

Disaster preparedness and response

Angola and Mozambique: Peer-to-peer disaster response

This initiative marks the first peer-to-peer learning initiative between two Portuguese-speaking National Societies – Angola and Mozambique – in which each National Society will build on the strengths of the other to co-develop disaster-preparedness systems. Facing frequent emergencies and limited coordination mechanisms, this initiative introduces shared procedures, a joint volunteer tracking system and collaborative training workshops. It sets a precedent for mutual capacity strengthening and cross-border cooperation, offering a scalable and replicable model for other linguistic or regional partnerships.

Trinidad and Tobago: Drones and geographical information systems for disaster preparedness

Flood-prone rural communities lack risk data and real-time early warning systems. This initiative empowers them with drones and geographical information systems technology for local hazard mapping, training community resilience groups to lead disaster planning. It is the first initiative of its kind in the country and places cutting-edge technology in the hands of local actors. The model is well positioned for replication in small island and disaster-prone areas globally.

Health and hygiene

Afghanistan: Integrated TB/HIV screening at mental health centre

In Afghanistan, mental health patients are often excluded from mainstream TB/HIV health services, increasing the risk of outbreaks. This initiative fills that gap by integrating screening within a Red Crescent mental health centre, complemented by staff training and stigma reduction campaigns. The innovation lies in combining mental and infectious disease services under one roof, with strong potential for replication across other health centres and conflict settings.

Argentina: Mental health and gambling prevention

With online gambling addiction surging among teens, this youth-led initiative tackles a growing mental health crisis through research, prevention education and advocacy. This is Argentina’s first national study on adolescent gambling, and uniquely integrates youth participation at all levels. The mix of data-driven policy work and peer-led awareness offers a model that can be applied in other countries facing similar digital addiction trends.

Guatemala: Healthy life, healthy community

With dengue cases surging, volunteers in Guatemala are unprepared to respond effectively. This initiative trains volunteers in prevention and equips them to lead micro-projects and clean-up campaigns. The innovative element is the initiative’s use of volunteers as community health educators and action leaders, supported by digital tools for tracking. The model’s grassroots structure makes it easy to replicate in other vector-borne disease hotspots.

Somalia: Soap factory initiative

Poor hygiene infrastructure and reliance on costly hygiene-related imports leave Somali communities vulnerable to preventable diseases. This initiative sets up a volunteer-run soap factory to produce affordable hygiene products locally. The initiative is innovative in how it fuses local manufacturing with WASH programme delivery and community engagement. The small-scale, volunteer-led model is ideal for replication across Somalia and in other resource-constrained settings.

Youth engagement and empowerment

This programme not only fills a leadership vacuum but directly counters youth emigration by giving young people a reason to stay engaged locally. With tools like a volunteer handbook and leadership camps, it systematizes climate-action learning. The success of this initiative opens pathways for replication by any National Society seeking to activate youth climate leadership.

Jordan: Youth engagement and activity centre

Jordanian youth volunteers lack structured spaces and systems to coordinate humanitarian action, leading to low retention and missed opportunities. This initiative establishes a dedicated Youth Engagement Centre and a digital volunteer management system to professionalize and energize youth participation. It is the first of its kind in Jordan, combining physical space, tech and training to build a volunteer pipeline. With its modular set-up and digital backbone, it is highly replicable across National Societies seeking to scale up their impact for young people.

Slovenia: Let’s Face the Climate

The initiative addresses the lack of involvement of young people in climate programming by giving them tools and platforms to lead change. By integrating structured curricula with digital tools and advocacy channels, it makes climate action tangible and appealing to young people. The blended format – interactive learning and youth-led projects – offers a replicable strategy for youth mobilization across Europe and beyond.

Livelihoods and economic empowerment

Ecuador: Gamified hydroponics for food security

Food insecurity and youth unemployment are growing in rural Ecuador, compounded by land and water scarcity. This initiative uses gamified learning to teach hydroponic farming – blending tech, nature and hands-on education. Its innovation lies in making sustainable agriculture fun and accessible, especially to young people. The approach is highly replicable, especially in areas facing similar climate and food system pressures.

Morocco: Vocational skills for rural women

Rural women in Bab Taza face high unemployment due to lack of formal education and skills training. This initiative will build a local training centre offering sewing, tailoring and marketing workshops to turn skills into sustainable income. It is innovative in how it bridges vocational skills with entrepreneurship and branding, setting women up for long-term independence. Its modular approach makes it adaptable for other rural areas across the region.

Climate action and environmental sustainability

Ghana: The green women

Rural communities in Ghana face worsening climate-related impacts, water scarcity and soil degradation, with women and young people often excluded from sustainable economic opportunities. This women-led initiative addresses the urgent need for climate-resilient agriculture by providing mobile solar irrigation, composting and tree planting. Its innovation lies in combining renewable technology with agroforestry and business skills, creating both environmental and economic resilience. With scalable solar irrigation units and replicable training modules, the project can be adapted across similar farming communities.

With massive deforestation and limited environmental education, young people in the DRC are disconnected from climate action. This initiative activates school brigades to lead tree planting and environmental education, promoting youth volunteerism and long-term climate consciousness. It is innovative in how it embeds humanitarian values into environmental action at a school level, and is highly replicable across schools and provinces with basic resources and Red Cross Youth coordination.

Zambia: Youth-driven sustainable waste management

Rapid urbanization and poor waste management in Lusaka’s informal settlements create major health and climate risks, particularly for young people. This youth-led initiative tackles waste through recycling, composting and community awareness, while creating green jobs. Its innovation lies in linking environmental action with youth economic empowerment, supported by digital tools and local business partnerships. The model is community-driven and scalable to other urban areas across Africa.