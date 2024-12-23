Submit Release
Minister Thembi Simelane reacts to Constitutional Court on City of Cape Town's implementation of National Housing programme

Minister Simelane reacts to the constitutional court judgement on the City of Cape Town’s implementation of the National Housing programme

The Minister of Human Settlements, Ms. Thembi Simelane notes and welcome the Constitutional Court judgment which declared the implementation of the National Housing Programme by the City of Cape Town unconstitutional.

The Department is currently studying the judgment and unwaveringly commits itself to working together with the Department of Human Settlements in the Western Cape and the City of Cape Town to uphold the rule of law and its Constitutional mandate of housing the nation consistent with the Housing Act 107 of 1997.

For media Enquiries, contact: Tsekiso Machike, Spokesperson to the Minister on 078 237 3900 or DHS Head of Communications Nozipho Zulu on 078 457 9376 / Nozipho.zulu@dhs.gov.za

Minister Thembi Simelane reacts to Constitutional Court on City of Cape Town's implementation of National Housing programme

