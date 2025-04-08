President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses 17th IAWJ Biennial Women Judges Conference, 9 Apr

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Wednesday, 09 April 2025, deliver the keynote address at the 17th Biennial Conference of the International Association of Women Judges (IAWJ).

The Conference takes place in Cape Town from 9 to 12 April 2025.

The Conference is convened by the South African Chapter of the International Association of Women Judges (IAWJ) and is organised under the theme “Resilience: Women in Leadership to End Gender-Based Violence & Femicide”.

The event will be attended by around 900 judges, magistrates, legal professionals and policymakers from across the world to address the global scourge of gender-based violence (GBV) and femicide through judicial leadership and activism.

Global leaders and subject matter experts will deliberate on issues aligned to gender equality, judicial reforms, and women’s leadership in the global legal fraternity.

This year’s Conference is the first to be hosted in South Africa under the leadership of a female Chief Justice of the Republic of South Africa, Mandisa Maya, who is also the IAWJ Vice-President.

The President’s engagement will take place as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 09 April 2025

Time: 11h00

Venue: Cape Town International Convention Centre

